New Fast & Furious Game Release Date “Uncertain” Following Fast 9 Delay

This week, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Universal delayed the upcoming release of Fast & Furious 9 to 2021. Of course, because of the ongoing viral outbreak, nobody is going to the movie theater, and thus Universal really didn’t have any choice but to delay the movie. However, that leaves the upcoming Fast & Furious game from Codemasters, Bandai Namco, and Slightly Mad Studios in a bit of a predicament. Announced back at The Game Awards 2019, Fast & Furious Crossroads is set to release on May 27 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. This date was perfect for the game, because this was the same month that Fast & Furious 9 was poised to release. However, with the movie’s delay, the game is now a bit stranded.

That all said, on the back of the movie’s delay, it’s been revealed that Fast & Furious Crossroads’ release is now “uncertain,” according to Codemasters. However, right now, the game hasn’t been delayed, and Bandai Namco — the game’s publisher — says the plan is still to ship at the already announced date.

“Bandai Namco Entertainment is working closely with our partners at Universal regarding F9’s newly announced theatrical release date of April 2021,” said Bandai Namco in an official stament provided to US Gamer. “While not directly tied to the film, news and updates pertaining to the Fast & Furious Crossroads video game will be shared once they become available. The development team at Slightly Mad Studios and Codemasters will continue to finalize the game as planned.”

As you can see, there seems to be a bit of conflicting information, which in turn suggests that there’s a chance the game will actually be delayed. However, I can’t imagine it being pushed back a whole year, especially since it’s not tied to the movie at all. In other words, while it sounds like a delay is a possibility, if I was a betting man, I’d wager it’s staying put on its May 27 date.

Fast & Furious is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It is currently scheduled to release worldwide — without Fast 9 — on May 27.