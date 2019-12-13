Gaming

New Fast & Furious Game Is Getting Torn Apart Online

Last night during The Game Awards, Bandai Namco and Slightly Mad Studios — the makers of Project Cars — announced Fast & Furious Crossroads, a team-based, vehicle heist action set in the Fast & Furious universe. To accompany the announcement, the pair unveiled the above trailer, and revealed that the game is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC sometime in May 2020 alongside the new movie, which is scheduled to hit May 22. That said, you’d expect a new Fast & Furious game to generate endless hype, especially when its release date is only five months away. But this didn’t happen.

As soon as the game was revealed, it started getting thrashed online, mostly because of its graphics and animations, which certainly look a bit dated. Don’t get me wrong, there was still hype, but it was mostly drowned out by endless jabs being taken at the game’s visual presentation and quality.

One of the best looking PS3 games of all time…

Is that Vin Diesel?

This looks horrible

Sometimes you just need to laugh disappointment off

FLOP written all over it

Is that a mobile game?

Another bad looking licensed game

A bit late, don’t you think?

Vin Diesel even looks better in his old games!

