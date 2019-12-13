New Fast & Furious Game Is Getting Torn Apart Online

Last night during The Game Awards, Bandai Namco and Slightly Mad Studios — the makers of Project Cars — announced Fast & Furious Crossroads, a team-based, vehicle heist action set in the Fast & Furious universe. To accompany the announcement, the pair unveiled the above trailer, and revealed that the game is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC sometime in May 2020 alongside the new movie, which is scheduled to hit May 22. That said, you’d expect a new Fast & Furious game to generate endless hype, especially when its release date is only five months away. But this didn’t happen.

As soon as the game was revealed, it started getting thrashed online, mostly because of its graphics and animations, which certainly look a bit dated. Don’t get me wrong, there was still hype, but it was mostly drowned out by endless jabs being taken at the game’s visual presentation and quality.

One of the best looking PS3 games of all time…

I didn’t know that next gen playstation is actually ps3 — Viraj Pawar (@VirajPa87342504) December 13, 2019

Are the characters from the first movie 15 years ago?

Because the game looks 15 years old — Joe Kerr (@FunnyJoeKerr) December 13, 2019

Is that Vin Diesel?

They using the model for Shrek? — An Actual Bird 🎅🏻 (@MasterOfSnuggle) December 13, 2019

I see Vin Diesel took up the Shazam! School of padded bodysuits. — Jose Lucero (@morenol_1990) December 13, 2019

This looks horrible

I love the movies but this looks horrible lmao — Mr.X (@Krokoacouncil) December 13, 2019

This looks like a mod of when you’re about to create your character in skyrim 🤣 — Anti_Social Social_Media (@Your_MomsHouse) December 13, 2019

Sometimes you just need to laugh disappointment off

I am laughing SO HARD at the Fast and the Furious Crossroads trailer graphics hELP WHAT EVEN LOOK AT HIS ARMS pic.twitter.com/9tyNK59LY1 — Stella 🌙 (@ParallaxStella) December 13, 2019

FLOP written all over it

OMG. Who “green-lit” this video game? This game is going to flop because of the graphics alone! — Falcon7871 (@Falcon78711) December 13, 2019

Is that a mobile game?

I legit thought Fast and Furious Crossroads, a new game announced at #GameAwards, was a mobile game. https://t.co/KgiCX6Ysma — Imad (@Imad) December 13, 2019

Another bad looking licensed game

I have no faith in licensed games any more, stuff like Spiderman, Jedi Fallen Order, and the Arkham games were exceptions because they did their own thing with those licenses, but this looks like it’s for Fast and Furious diehards and nobody else… pic.twitter.com/ZIjN3joTa9 — William Donahue (@gamer4lifewd) December 13, 2019

A bit late, don’t you think?

I was waiting for Vin Diesel to announce a new Riddick game but instead it was a cringe presentation on a way too late game adaptation of a dying franchise — Kool Kreme (@KhuongH) December 13, 2019

I grew up watching these movies and I loved them. This is a way to late to be relevant anymore. It’s going to be a pile of 💩, so why even bother now? — O3 Anunoby (@AngryRedRaptor) December 13, 2019

Vin Diesel even looks better in his old games!

Why does Wheelman look better than Fast & Furious Crossroads? pic.twitter.com/nMyXWrgRom — Jared G (@HylianTelligent) December 13, 2019