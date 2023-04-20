Fast & Furious Arcade Cabinet Revealed by Arcade1Up

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Fast & Furious Deluxe Arcade Game is coming home with a new arcade cabinet from Arcade 1up. Universal Games and Digital Platforms has forged a partnership with the home electronics company to re-release the classic game in time for the release of Fast X. Fans of both street racing and arcade action can get The Fast & Furious Deluxe Arcade Game on May 5 for $599.99. If you're looking to lock this in early, pre-orders opened today on BestBuy.com. Arcade1Up's latest offering represents a first for The Fast Saga. You couldn't get behind the wheel for The Fast & The Furious or The Fast & The Furious: Tokyo Drift at home before now. There will be plenty of high-speed action on the 17-inch LCD screen. As an added bonus, there's extended Wi-Fi leaderboards and the ability to link four of these cabinets together for racing over a local network.

"We are huge fans of the Fast & Furious franchise, and I couldn't be happier to bring back a classic and truly authentic experience for fans of the series," Scott Bachrach, CEO of Arcade1Up wrote in a release. "The Fast & The Furious Deluxe Arcade Game is the perfect addition to our new Deluxe line, offering a high-quality at-home arcade experience at an accessible price."

Get ready to hit the gas and race to the top with The Fast & The Furious Deluxe Arcade Game! 🚗💨 Pre-order now at Best Buy to start your engines! 🏁https://t.co/kKIC3ezBhi pic.twitter.com/VwKrcceWrn — Arcade1Up Official (@arcade_1up) April 20, 2023

"The Fast & Furious Saga is one of the highest-grossing and enduring global franchises of all time, and we can't wait for fans to immerse themselves in this popular arcade game inspired by The Fast & The Furious and The Fast & The Furious: Tokyo Drift," added Jim Molinets, SVP of Production, Universal Games and Digital Platforms. "The Arcade1Up arcade machine lets players experience fan-favorite vehicles, jaw-dropping action, and high-stakes drama at home."

Arcade1Up Has Been Busy Recently

A lot of fighting game fans celebrated the reveal of the Marvel vs. Capcom 2 arcade cabinet from the company last year. "Following the success of our Marvel vs. Capcom arcade machine, we heard from fans that they wanted more experiences with their favorite heroes and Marvel vs. Capcom 2 delivers on that in a big way," said Scott Bachrach, CEO of Arcade1Up, as part of the same announcement. "We're delighted to exclusively offer this fan-favorite title alongside Arcade1Up's other Marvel and Capcom offerings, providing players with the ultimate value for their heated face-offs in one machine."

