Fast X: Fast and Furious Debuts Custom Character Poster Generator

Fast X is following in Barbie's footsteps by offering fans a custom poster generator. Not too long ago the Barbie movie from Warner Bros. Pictures released the Barbie Selfie Generator, a tool that turned ordinary selfies into custom Barbie-style portraits. Not to be left behind by the competition, Fast X, aka Fast 10, is offering a similar tool through a website titled www.fastxfamily.com. Universal Pictures tells fans, "You've been invited to join The Family," with a link that lets users "create a custom Fast X video featuring your family and friends." So whereas Barbie only used posters, Fast X is adding the option for posters and a video as well.

A new trailer for Fast X was released on Wednesday evening, displaying even more new footage from the highly-anticipated Fast & Furious film. What made it even juicier was we got extended looks at newcomers Jason Momoa and Brie Larson. The Aquaman star plays Dante, the central villain of Fast and Furious 10 and the son of Fast Five villain Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida). As for the upcoming star of The Marvels, Brie Larson plays Tess, who is also the daughter of a previous Fast & Furious character: Kurt Russell's Mr. Nobody, who is presumed dead after F9.

Fast X's Louis Leterrier Returns to Direct Fast & Furious 11

Fast & Furious 11 will have director Louis Leterrirer back at the helm after he jumped into the franchise to direct Fast X. Leterrier will be the final director for this iteration of The Fast Saga, which will come to an end with the eleventh film. It's an easy (if not obvious) choice, as Fast & Furious 11 will be part of a two-part story that begins in Fast X.

"Louis joined the Fast & Furious team seamlessly, with an innate understanding of the franchise that is stronger than ever after two decades. Under his direction, Fast X is a high intensity thriller with all the spectacular action, emotion, and twists that the fans have come to expect – and then some," Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer said in a statement. "We are thrilled that he will continue to work his magic in the director's chair."

Fast X started rolling cameras with longtime franchise director Justin Lin in the director's chair – that is, until Lin suddenly backed out of the project just days into production.

"With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of FAST X, while remaining with the project as a producer," Lin said in his exit statement. "Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases. On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the FAST family."

Fast X races into theaters on May 19th.