Arcade1Up’s Oversized Golden Tee 3D Arcade Cabinet Is On Sale Now

The latest cabinet in Arcade1Up’s retro gaming lineup is none other than the classic title Golden Tee 3D! Indeed, the game that you and your friends played at all of the bars and restaurants in the ’90s is coming home in a cabinet that’s oversized by Arcade1UP standards. It measures 66-inches tall with a 19-inch screen.

In addition to the larger cabinet, Arcade1UP’s Golden Tee 3D also features a larger 3-inch trackball, upgraded speakers, Wi-Fi leaderboards, and a collection of 8 games:

Golden Tee 3D (’95)

Golden Tee ’97

Golden Tee ’98

Golden Tee ’99

Golden Tee 2K

Golden Tee Classic

Shuffle Shot

World Class Bowling

Unfortunately. the larger size and upgraded features of the Golden Tee 3D cabinet mean that it will be among the most expensive games that Arcade1Up has released to date. At the time of writing, pre-orders are live here at Best Buy for $699.99 with a release date set for April 3rd, 2022. That pricey, but still a bargain when compared to an original cabinet – especially when you consider all of the additional games.

“Golden Tee is the epitome of arcade nostalgia and takes you back in time playing the game with friends at a bar,” said Scott Bachrach, Founder and CEO, Tastemakers, LLC and Arcade1Up. “We wanted to give fans the new Golden Tee with a modernized design and oversized cabinet for the ultimate at-home arcade experience.”

You can check out additional Arcade1Up options here at Best Buy. including some with deals as high as $200 off.