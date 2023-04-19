Fast X: Epic New Trailer for New Fast & Furious Film Released

Universal Pictures has dropped the second official trailer for Fast X, offering even more footage of the new movie in the series and showing off exactly what we can expect from the sequel. The new Fast X trailer not only reveals one of the locations that the family will be visiting (The Vatican!) but shows off some of the stylish action that will be on display, including Brie Larson and Jason Statham kicking a lot of ass. Fast X also reveals even more of the big fight scene between Michelle Rodriguez and Charlize Theron, which the former said they shot without a director. Enough talking about it, watch it above!

Directed by Louis Leterrier the Fast X cast includes Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty, Tyrese Gibson as Roman, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges as Tej, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Jordana Brewster as Mia, Sung Kang as Han, Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw, John Cena as Jakob Toretto, and Scott Eastwood as Eric Reisner, with Oscar winner Helen Mirren as "Queenie" Shaw and Oscar winner Charlize Theron as Cipher. Earlier today it was confirmed that Leterrier will return to helm the eleventh, and final, film in the series as well.

Is Fast X the last Fast and Furious movie?

Previously series architect and star Vin Diesel had teased that the tenth movie in the Fast and Furious franchise would be its last. Those plans changed when the ideas for the concluding chapter became too big for just one film. Based on how the cast is already talking about Fast X though, it seems like the potential for something like Avengers: Infinity War's ending leading into Avengers: Endgame could be what's in the cards. Speaking with Collider in a previous interview, star Michelle Rodriguez offered a bombshell about the Fast X ending.

"I've gotta say, you know, I think people are gonna be really, really surprised and we're gonna get a lot of open mouths at the end of Fast X. Let's just put it that way. It's gonna be like, 'Really? What?' Like that! Like that's how I was in theater. I was like, 'Oh my god. What have we done?'"

Fast X also features an extraordinary new cast including Oscar winner Brie Larson as Tess, a rogue representative from the Agency; Alan Richtson as Aimes, the new head of the Agency who doesn't hold the same fondness for Dom's crew as his predecessor, Mr. Nobody; Daniela Melchior as a Brazilian street racer with a powerful tie to Dom's past; and legendary Oscar winner Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia's Abuelita Toretto.

Universal Pictures will release Fast X on May 19.