Love Is Blind Season 4 Fans Furious After Netfilx Plagued With Tech Issues for Live Reunion

Love is Blind fans are furious at Netflix as the Season 4 live reunion has been plagued with tech issues before fans can even watch it! Netflix has been experimenting with live programs and presentations over the course of the last few months especially, and that seemed like a great idea for many of the reality shows it currently produces. This came to a head with the planned live reunion for the cast of Love is Blind Season 4, but it appears that there have been some issues for fans trying to tune into the event live for those watching Netflix on multiple platforms.

Love is Blind Season 4's live reunion special is currently underway, but fans appear to have lots of issues trying to get the Netflix streaming platform to actually stream regardless of testing it on desktop, mobile, or potential other streaming devices. Considering how big Love is Blind has been for Netflix and its future as a streaming platform, and considering how big of an endeavor these live streams can be moving forward, it's these types of hiccups that definitely get noticed.

Love is ... late #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be on in 15 minutes! — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

It was such an issue that Netflix took to Twitter to address fans about the fact that it has been delayed from its initially scheduled 8:00PM EST start time, and it continues to be delayed as of the time of this publishing. Read on to see what fans are saying about Love is Blind Season 4's issues for the live reunion stream, and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments!