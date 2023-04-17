Love Is Blind Season 4 Fans Furious After Netfilx Plagued With Tech Issues for Live Reunion
Love is Blind fans are furious at Netflix as the Season 4 live reunion has been plagued with tech issues before fans can even watch it! Netflix has been experimenting with live programs and presentations over the course of the last few months especially, and that seemed like a great idea for many of the reality shows it currently produces. This came to a head with the planned live reunion for the cast of Love is Blind Season 4, but it appears that there have been some issues for fans trying to tune into the event live for those watching Netflix on multiple platforms.
Love is Blind Season 4's live reunion special is currently underway, but fans appear to have lots of issues trying to get the Netflix streaming platform to actually stream regardless of testing it on desktop, mobile, or potential other streaming devices. Considering how big Love is Blind has been for Netflix and its future as a streaming platform, and considering how big of an endeavor these live streams can be moving forward, it's these types of hiccups that definitely get noticed.
Love is ... late #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be on in 15 minutes!— Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023
It was such an issue that Netflix took to Twitter to address fans about the fact that it has been delayed from its initially scheduled 8:00PM EST start time, and it continues to be delayed as of the time of this publishing. Read on to see what fans are saying about Love is Blind Season 4's issues for the live reunion stream, and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments!
Stop Playing and Start Playing!
Waiting for the love is blind live reunion to stop playing with me and start already pic.twitter.com/tWc1A5CenO— Gen (@sadasssag) April 17, 2023
Forever and Ever
How long have you been waiting for the reunion to start? #LoveIsBlind #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/nxEZR5s7t7— YaYa 🧊 (@lexipepsi_) April 17, 2023
Anything Could Work!
me pretending like i don’t care about the love is blind reunion so it loads #LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/euexInsJ97— kinzi🧚🏼♀️ (@kinzijoy) April 17, 2023
The Wait Continues
waiting to join the #LoveIsBlindLIVE reunion like it’s a zoom happy hour in April 2020#LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlindS4 pic.twitter.com/hxEypJGy9d— T (@trinawatters) April 16, 2023
Servers Are a Mess
Netflix servers right now #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/8vk9jVa8hS— Daniel Xu (@TheXuKeeper) April 17, 2023
Wait a Minute
You’re telling me I waited ALL DAY to watch the Love is Blind live reunion and it won’t load because Netflix was not a platform built for live tv???? pic.twitter.com/nvsaKhpDHr— Breanna Jacobs (@Jacobs_Breanna) April 17, 2023
We're Waiting
me waiting for Netflix to get their shit together so we can watch the love is blind live reunion pic.twitter.com/AvjGQ3jQaG— bonniesmom.eth (@lialankford) April 16, 2023
Asleep at the Wheel
The person in charge of making sure the #LoveIsBlindLive Reunion runs properly: pic.twitter.com/lM35DmizQn— Brian Scally (@Brian_Scally) April 17, 2023
Corrupting Everything Else Too!
Also, I only realized this bc I was watching The Flash and it kept getting corrupted— Janell (@JanellWheeler) April 17, 2023
Too Many Surprises
Me because the love is blind live reunion isn’t working #LOVEISBLINDreunion #LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlind4 pic.twitter.com/BgN052379J— Daijné Brielle (@daijnebrielle10) April 17, 2023