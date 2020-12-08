FIFA 21 Update Makes Some Much-Needed Gameplay Changes

✖

A new FIFA 21 update is live on PC, and soon it will be coming to other platforms as well, like PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. And with the update, EA has made some much-needed gameplay changes to the game, and of course, it also has made tweaks and fixes to Career Mode, Ultimate Team, VOLTA, and more. That said, for those looking for new content, it's the one thing the update isn't packing.

As for the gameplay changes, EA, with the update, has reduced the speed at which the ball travels when performing both Driven and Driven Ground crosses, which will hopefully give defenders more time to get into position when defending crosses. As you may know, this is a bit of a problem, in part because of how OP crosses are at the moment. That said, EA notes this effect is more noticeable when a cross is coming in from someone who has a crossing ability of 75 or lower. And of course, the higher the crossing rating, the less pronounced this nerf will be.

Coupling this, EA has decreased how accurate a volley can be if the ball is reaching the recipient at a high speed. Again, this is a much-needed change, with players volleying balls like prime Wayne Rooney every single time, no matter how blisteringly fast the cross is.

In addition to this, referee logic has once again been tweaked in regards to when a yellow card should be given. Before the last tweak, refs were giving out yellow cards like they were candy, but since the update, they've been far too lenient, with not just yellow cards, but red cards as well.

The gameplay patch notes continue:

Further improved interception logic in situations where the defending player is directly in the ball’s path. This change applies only in situations where the ball carrier is passing the ball.

Decreased player transition speed into a Fake Shot while Sprinting, after the Skill Move was successfully requested.

Improved animation selection logic when attempting to make a save as a player-controlled goalkeeper.

Sometimes, fouls around the edge of the box were resulting in seemingly incorrect ball placement for the following set piece. The in-game referee made the correct decision in these situations, but the resolution of the fouling animations could make it seem as if a foul took place in a slightly different spot on the pitch.

Improved referee logic in situations where a professional foul is committed by the last player in defense, impacting a potential attacking opportunity.

In some cases, referees did not make the correct foul call following a physical contest or Standing Tackle.

The Heel Chop Skill Move could not be performed while Sprinting.

Reduced some instances of the ball carrier stumbling after minimal physical contact in the box. This could sometimes have led to unnecessary penalty kick calls.

In some situations, a player who was attempting to intercept a pass would incorrectly move their foot away from the ball.

In rare instances, players would teleport during a non-gameplay foul scene following an advantage.

For the full patch notes -- which go into detail about all of the changes and fixes made to Ultimate Team, Career Mode, VOLTA, and more, click here.