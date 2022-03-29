FIFA 23 Reportedly Adding Long-Awaited Feature

Amidst reports that EA is ditching the FIFA branding and giving the series a new name, a new report about FIFA 23 — or whatever it winds up being called — has surfaced online with some good news for fans of the series. Being an annualized series, FIFA doesn’t often evolve much or expand with new features and types of content. EA makes micro improvements each and every year, and only ever breaks from this when it drops the previous console generation. When this happens, there’s a much more noticeable improvement and evolution. It doesn’t sound like FIFA is dropping the PS4 or Xbox One anytime soon though, and maybe not even the Nintendo Switch anytime soon either. What it is doing is adding a highly-requested feature that most online games have already implemented.

There are two reports relaying more or less the same information. The first comes from Donk, who relays word that cross-play is finally coming via FIFA 23, but before this happens it will be “tested” with FIFA 22. When this will happen, Donk doesn’t say but claims it will be soon.

Relaying the same information is Fut Sherrif, who notes that “cross-play will be tested in FIFA 22″ but it “probably won’t be on Ultimate Team.”

Given the market of Ultimate Team, it’s hard to imagine how cross-play will specifically work with this mode, but EA has presumably figured it out as it’s not going to add cross-play to other online modes but not its marquee, money-making mode. There would be no point in doing this.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the sources in question are reliable, and while others have echoed these claims, nothing here is official and it’s all also subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, EA has not commented on any of this or addressed it in any capacity. We don’t anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on just FIFA, but all things gaming, click here.