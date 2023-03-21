FIFA 23 Update Adds New Content and Makes Big Gameplay Changes

A new FIFA 23 update is being released today across Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. To accompany the release, EA has provided the patch notes over on the FIFA Tracker. And these patch notes reveal that the update comes with both new content, such as new player celebrations, as well as a variety of important gameplay changes that will impact the current meta of the game.

While we have the patch notes for the update, EA has not disclosed the individual file sizes. In other words, we have no clue how long the update will take to download because we don't know how big the file size is. If this changes, we will update the story accoridngly. In the meantime, you can check out the patch notes for yourself, which are divided by new content, gameplay changes, and Ultimate Team.

New Content:

Added the UEFA Women`s Champions League (UWCL) to the Kick Off and Tournaments.

Added the National Women`s Soccer League (NWSL) to Kick Off, Online Seasons and Friendlies, as well as Tournament.

Added four new Women`s clubs: Real Madrid C.F., VFL Wolfsburg, Juventus, and Eintracht Frankfurt

Updated some kits, star heads, competition bios, tifos, credits, logos, armbands, badges, anthems, substitution boards, stadia, balls, ad boards, tattoos, facial accessories, trophies, and pitch flags.

Added ten new signature celebrations.

Gameplay:

Players with the Explosive AcceleRATE archetype now accelerate slightly faster during the early stages of a requested sprint.

When intercepting the ball while jockeying, the player is now better able to take control of the ball instead of it bouncing away from the player.

Increased accuracy of Driven Ground Passes made to teammates ahead of the ball carrier, in situations where the passer is under no pressure from defenders.

Improved contextual logic when determining if a Standing Tackle request should lead to a defending player performing a Standing Tackle or a Push/Pull. This change will result in more Standing Tackles being performed than Pushes or Pulls, in some situations.

Slightly increased the likelihood of a knuckleball shot occurring when requesting a Power Shot.

Decreased the speed that the ball can travel at from a free kick taken with the outside of the foot.

Slightly decreased the range required for a defender to attempt a tackle without being requested to do so.

Increased consistency of flicking the ball if the ball was in the air.

In some cases, a player could take longer than intended to start sprinting with the ball when a sprint was requested.

Goalkeepers could have sometimes anticipated shots too quickly. This was most noticeable in 1 on 1 situations.

Improved referee logic when determining potential penalty kick fouls near the edge of the box.

In rare cases, the camera would not position itself as intended for penalty kicks.

When performing a tackle near the touchline, defenders could sometimes kick the ball out of play more often than intended.



Ultimate Team:

Addressed the following issue: A stability issue could occur in Co-Op Friendlies.

FIFA 23 is available via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the game and all things gaming in general, click here.