FIFA 23 Update Makes Everyone Worse at the Game

The new and substantial FIFA 23 World Cup update has made everyone worse at the game after nerfing one of the most common exploits in competitive play. If you've played the game since yesterday morning and noticed you ain't scoring as many bangers it's because the trivela shot -- when your player shoots with the outside of their foot -- has been drastically nerfed after being far too effective and after weeks of players complaining.

How much has it been nerfed? Well, according to the official patch notes of the update, outside-of-the-foot shots are 30 percent less accurate for all players minus those with the "Outside-the-Foot Shot Trait." These players are only getting a 10 percent decrease. In other words, no more scoring trivelas with the likes of Phil Jones. Unless the player has the trait, there's a good chance it's not going in.

As alluded to, trivela shots were a common exploit in online play. If you play offline, it's not much of a problem because the AI rarely does them, but when playing against real people it was a problem, hence why it's been fixed and why the fix is attracting so much attention despite being only a slither of the patch.

Below, you can check out the rest of the gameplay section of the patch notes:

Reduced accuracy of outside of the foot shots by up to 30%.

Players with the Outside The Foot Shot Trait are also impacted by this change, but only by up to 10%.

Improved target selection logic for Semi Assisted Through Passes.

Semi Assisted Through Passes are now less likely to be underpowered and less likely to go to the defender's feet.

Increased the consistency of the Ball Roll Skill Move in first time situations.

Decreased input sensitivity when requesting a knock on.

Addressed the following issues:

Players could skip Power Shot animations by quickly requesting a Power Shot during other shooting animations.

When using Goalkeeper Movement, keepers could have been repositioned too quickly during corners.

In some cases, players could incorrectly slow down when attempting to dribble with the ball.

When playing as a goalkeeper, Auto Positioning did not return the keeper to the appropriate location, if it was requested after requesting to pick up the ball or manually rushing forward.

Players could turn with an unintended amount of speed when using the Directional Nutmeg Skill Move.

After making a tackle, the ball could sometimes be knocked away further than intended.

When attempting to shield at a high speed, a player could run over the ball when attempting to dribble with it.

During penalty kicks, a goalkeeper could sometimes start a potential save animation towards one direction then switch to a different direction unprompted.

In some situations, goalkeepers under pressure attempted and failed to catch the ball inside of the box instead of punching it when it would be more appropriate.

Some jostling animations did not play correctly.

Improved assistant referee decision making when determining potential offside situations following a physical challenge.

Some goalkeeper animations did not play correctly when attempting to dive at a ball carrier's feet.

In some situations when playing as a goalkeeper, the keeper did not attempt to make a save when they should have.

Adjusted some incorrect contextual actions when using the One Button Controller Settings preset.

In some rare situations, a player could incorrectly fail to control the ball when receiving a pass.

In some cases, a player's legs did not animate correctly when jumping. This was a visual issue only.

When turning with the ball, the ball carrier's legs did not always animate correctly. This was a visual issue only.

Improved referee logic when determining red card calls in breakaway situations.

In a rare scenario, a requested shot could result in a tackle instead.

When requesting a Power Shot in some situations where the ball could be volleyed, the Power Shot would not be performed.

In situations where the ball carrier was running with the ball ahead of them, when requesting a tackle, the defender could try to take control of the ball with a dribble instead of a tackle.

Improved referee logic when determining foul calls following risky challenges.

Some slide tackle animations did not display correctly. This was a visual issue only.

Improved the referee logic when determining advantage vs penalty kick calls.

In rare instances, the match would not continue after the ball went out of play.

The Drag To Drag Skill Move did not always animate correctly. This was a visual issue only.

Improved referee logic when determining offside decisions if an offside player made contact with the ball as it went into the goal.

Increased the effectiveness of Through Passes made by CPU AI players.

When a player was running backwards, they could sometimes animate incorrectly. This was a visual issue only and did not impact player speed or positioning.

The goalkeeper could sometimes incorrectly fail to catch the ball when appropriate.

A penalty kick was not always given in Playable Highlights, when the ball carrier was fouled inside of the box.

FIFA 23 is available via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on this year's installment, click here.