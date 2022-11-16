FIFA 23 Gets Substantial New Update Prior to World Cup, Patch Notes Revealed

Electronic Arts has today released a new update for FIFA 23 before the start of the 2022 World Cup. In the lead-up to the beginning of the World Cup, EA has started adding a number of new features to this year's edition of the annualized soccer sim. Now, prior to the tournament kicking off in less than a week, one of the biggest post-launch patches so far for FIFA 23 has now arrived everywhere.

As of today, Title Update #4 for FIFA 23 is available to download across all platforms. Within the past day, EA began pushing out this update to various platforms. While the patch first arrived for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, it has now made its way to last-gen platforms with PS4 and Xbox One as well.

In short, there's a ton that this new update for FIFA 23 does. Much of the patch is centered around various gameplay tweaks, while a number of bugs have been squashed as well. Additionally, EA has also made some alterations to FUT (FIFA Ultimate Team), FIFA World Cup, and Career modes. Assuming you've been playing FIFA 23 since it released earlier this fall, you should find a lot of overhauls in this new content drop.

If you'd like to find the full patch notes for this new update in FIFA 23, you can find them attached below.

FIFA Ultimate Team

Made the following changes:

Added a Win-Loss counter in the FUT Champions hub that tracks performance for the current Play-Offs and Finals competitions.

Updated some UI elements in the FUT Store and added labels for Most Popular and Best Value FIFA Point bundles.

Addressed the following issues:

Controller and Camera Settings could incorrectly reset to default after staying in the menus for an extended period of time.

Some FUT Moments challenges were not tracking correctly.

Walkout animations did not always play as intended when opening packs.

The Squad Builder could sometimes place Player Items in unintended positions.

Out of position Concept Player Items did not display chemistry information.

Addressed stability issues that could occur in FUT Moments and in Objectives.

Public Co-Op Squads did not always display correct chemistry information, this was a visual issue only.

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

Reduced accuracy of outside of the foot shots by up to 30%. Players with the Outside The Foot Shot Trait are also impacted by this change, but only by up to 10%.

Improved target selection logic for Semi Assisted Through Passes. Semi Assisted Through Passes are now less likely to be underpowered and less likely to go to the defender's feet.

Increased consistency of the Ball Roll Skill Move in first time situations.

Decreased input sensitivity when requesting a knock on.

Players could skip Power Shot animations by quickly requesting a Power Shot during other shooting animations.

When using Goalkeeper Movement, keepers could have been repositioned too quickly during corners.

In some cases, players could incorrectly slow down when attempting to dribble with the ball.

When playing as a goalkeeper, Auto Positioning did not return the keeper to the appropriate location, if it was requested after requesting to pick up the ball or manually rushing forward.

Players could turn with an unintended amount of speed when using the Directional Nutmeg Skill Move.

After making a tackle, the ball could sometimes be knocked away further than intended.

When attempting to shield at a high speed, a player could run over the ball when attempting to dribble with it.

During penalty kicks, a goalkeeper could sometimes start a potential save animation towards one direction then switch to a different direction unprompted.

In some situations, goalkeepers under pressure attempted and failed to catch the ball inside of the box instead of punching it when it would be more appropriate.

Some jostling animations did not play correctly.

Improved assistant referee decision making when determining potential offside situations following a physical challenge.

Some goalkeeper animations did not play correctly when attempting to dive at a ball carrier's feet.

In some situations when playing as a goalkeeper, the keeper did not attempt to make a save when they should have.

Adjusted some incorrect contextual actions when using the One Button Controller Settings preset.

In some rare situations, a player could incorrectly fail to control the ball when receiving a pass.

In some cases, a player's legs did not animate correctly when jumping. This was a visual issue only.

When turning with the ball, the ball carrier's legs did not always animate correctly. This was a visual issue only.

Improved referee logic when determining red card calls in breakaway situations.

In a rare scenario, a requested shot could result in a tackle instead.

When requesting a Power Shot in some situations where the ball could be volleyed, the Power Shot would not be performed.

In situations where the ball carrier was running with the ball ahead of them, when requesting a tackle, the defender could try to take control of the ball with a dribble instead of a tackle.

Improved referee logic when determining foul calls following risky challenges.

Some slide tackle animations did not display correctly. This was a visual issue only.

Improved referee logic when determining advantage vs penalty kick calls.

In rare instances, the match would not continue after the ball went out of play.

The Drag To Drag Skill Move did not always animate correctly. This was a visual issue only.

Improved referee logic when determining offside decisions if an offside player made contact with the ball as it went into the goal.

Increased the effectiveness of Through Passes made by CPU AI players.

When a player was running backwards, they could sometimes animate incorrectly. This was a visual issue only and did not impact player speed or positioning.

The goalkeeper could sometimes incorrectly fail to catch the ball when appropriate.

A penalty kick was not always given in Playable Highlights, when the ball carrier was fouled inside of the box.

FIFA World Cup

Addressed the following issues:

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Finals Knockout Stage bracket was incorrectly generated. This issue has been listed on the EASF Tracker.

In some cases, players were not able to play online.

An incorrect kit could display when choosing a kit for Brazil.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issues:

Youth Player Potential could sometimes decrease regardless of their performance.

Center Backs were not appearing in the youth scout report.

Sometimes, two models of the same player could welcome new signings to the club.

Player Sharpness did not display correctly in Team Management during matches, this was a visual issue only.

The Squad Hub did not always correctly display a player's availability following a red card.

Following some transfers, the financial tip could have incorrectly listed that a sum of zero could have been saved.

In Player Career, the Player Growth Hub did not always display Attribute increases from Activities, this was a visual issue only.

Objectives did not display in Player Career when two input devices were enabled.

For some transfers, the letter grade shown on screen was unintentionally negative.

Addressed a stability issue that could occur in Training.

Pro Clubs x VOLTA FOOTBALL

Made the following change:

Added a Take Me There shortcut in both Pro Clubs and VOLTA FOOTBALL to allow for quick swapping between the two.

In a rare case, the Pro Clubs Skill Tree did not display the correct Attribute increases, this was a visual issue only.

When viewing a max level Virtual Pro from Pro Clubs leaderboards, their level could be incorrectly listed as 101.

Reduced ball velocity following a Power Shot in VOLTA FOOTBALL.

Some VOLTA ARCADE instructions did not display correctly.

[PC Only] Pro Clubs Leaderboards did not always update correctly when scrolling quickly.

The post match screens did not always display the correct amount of goals scored by the player Avatar.

The Signature Abilities descriptions did not list the advantages of the Take Flight ability.

Sometimes, players had to advance twice from post match screens in Pro Clubs.

The Avatar's kit did not update after their name was edited in VOLTA FOOTBALL.

Sometimes, your Avatar's Match Rating incorrectly displayed a different number between the in-game Match Rating and the post match screens.

Players could sometimes appear stuck in place after a VOLTA Battles match.

Addressed a stability issue that could occur in VOLTA ARCADE.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following change:

Updated some kits, celebrations, balls, boots, pre-match sequences, commentary lines, head accessories, UI elements, stadiums, broadcast packages, negotiation scenes, and button callouts.