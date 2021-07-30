Final Fantasy 14 Changes New Job's Icon Because of Trypophobia Concerns

✖

Square Enix’s big Endwalker expansion for Final Fantasy XIV is adding two new jobs for players to try out, one of which is the Sage job which specializes in healing and protecting allies. An icon representing the new job was shown off recently on the Endwalker site, but it looks different now after it was updated soon afterwards. Naoki Yoshida, the producer and director for the Final Fantasy game, said the change was made after people raised concerns of the original icon triggering their trypophobia.

For the unaware, “trypophobia” is a phobia related to clusters of holes or bumps. Close-up views of strawberries, beehives, and similar objects pocketed with small holes are examples of things which might trigger someone’s trypophobia and cause discomfort. The icon representing the new Sage job similarly featured a cluster of three small holes.

An important message from Naoki Yoshida regarding the Sage job icon updated design.https://t.co/i2uKDRWMTR pic.twitter.com/CbIXjnqvez — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) July 30, 2021

“When we released new details for sage and reaper on the special site, we also included their icons, not thinking that they were particularly big reveals,” said Yoshida. “However, we soon received feedback from players all over the world, who told us that the sage icon made them uncomfortable or fearful.”

You can see the new icon for the Sage job below after it was shared on social media. The old one can be seen here next to the new one if you want to compare the two versions.

They changed the Sage icon because apparently it was setting off people with Trypophobia That's a nice lil gesture -w- pic.twitter.com/ELjDUQVlVk — Fami (@AtelierFami) July 30, 2021

Yoshida acknowledged that people might’ve preferred the old design but asked for understanding now that the change has been made. He added that the new icon still embodies the same parts of the Sage’s identity that the original did.

“The design concept is unchanged, with the icon being based on the four nouliths which form the sage's armament,” Yoshida said. “The holes in the original design were added for detail, but they ended up appearing as a cluster. To address the problem, the new icon reduces the holes while accentuating the design concept. Now, comparisons will inevitably be made, and some of you may prefer the original. But we believe that designs like this are things that grow on you as you play the job, and ask for your understanding as we head into Endwalker.”

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is scheduled to release on November 23rd.