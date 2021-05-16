Final Fantasy 14: PS5 Launch Date Announced

✖

As part of this weekend's Final Fantasy XIV Digital Fan Festival 2021, Square Enix announced that official service for the PlayStation 5 version of Final Fantasy XIV will begin on May 25th alongside Patch 5.55. Previously, Final Fantasy XIV had been available in beta on the new PlayStation console, but the "launch" of service had yet to happen. All of that changes in just a few short weeks, however, allowing more players than ever to jump into the popular Final Fantasy massive multiplayer online role-playing video game.

In addition to the PlayStation 5 launch date of Final Fantasy XIV, Square Enix also revealed that the next expansion for the popular video game, Endwalker, will release later this year on November 23rd with early access to it available to those that pre-order. Endwalker will add a ton of new content to the title, including new cities, new jobs with Sage and Reaper, a new playable race in the form of male Viera, and more. That's on top of the already massive amount of content already available in the base Final Fantasy XIV experience and previous expansions Heavensward, Stormblood, and Shadowbringers.

Speaking of which... The official service for the PlayStation®5 version of #FFXIV will also start on Tuesday, May 25! pic.twitter.com/tapInAtRSz — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) May 16, 2021

Final Fantasy XIV is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Mac. As noted above, the PlayStation 5 version will officially begin service on May 25th alongside Patch 5.55. The next expansion, Endwalker, is set to release on November 23rd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Final Fantasy XIV right here.

