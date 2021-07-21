Final Fantasy 14 Developer Responds to Server Issues

✖

It's no secret that Final Fantasy XIV has seen a massive increase in interest over the last few weeks, and this has led to a number of server issues. In a new blog post, producer and director Naoki Yoshida addressed the recent spike in the game's player population, and steps Square Enix is taking to allow greater access to the game. The game has login caps for servers, which are being increased to allow more players to join. North America's data centers were upgraded on July 16th to allow for more players, while a server upgrade is also planned for Europe "for the immediate future."

Despite the cap increase in North America, this past weekend apparently saw "periods of six to seven hours at maximum login capacity." In order to ease problems, Yoshida requested that players "log out of their characters rather than remaining logged in while idle." Since new characters can't be created when the game is full, Yoshida also requested that players avoid doing so "during peak congestion times." However, the team "will continue to develop measures to combat server congestion."

Earlier this month, Final Fantasy XIV broke its record for concurrent Steam users, more than eight years after the game first released. Since then, the game has beaten that number again, with an all-time peak of 67,148 concurrent Steam users two days ago, according to SteamDB. This increase in interest seems to have come as a result of Twitch streamers like CohhCarnage and Asmongold streaming the game. In fact, Yoshida's blog post casually mentions how "devoted players from around the world stream their time" with Final Fantasy XIV.

Unfortunately, this surge has been a bit of a double-edged sword, as Yoshida and the team want players to be able to enjoy Final Fantasy XIV without waiting in long queues. With the game's Endwalker expansion on the way, fans of the game are eager to experience what will come next. Hopefully servers won't be as taxed, by that point!

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you started playing Final Fantasy XIV recently? Have you ran into issues playing the game lately? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!