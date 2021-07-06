Final Fantasy 14 Concurrent Steam Record Broken Eight Years After Release

✖

Final Fantasy XIV has set a new record for concurrent Steam users at 48,697 players, more than eight years after the game initially released! That particular record was set yesterday, according to SteamDB. While Square Enix continues to support the game, there hasn't been a new expansion released recently that would account for this sudden surge. Instead, PC Gamer reports that this might actually be the result of Twitch streamers like Asmongold and CohhCarnage who recently switched to the game from World of Warcraft. Fans of that particular MMORPG have apparently been frustrated by a lack of updates, resulting in a switch.

This increase in interest is yet another example of the profound impact that streamers can have on the video game industry. When streamers with big audiences decide to focus on a new game, it puts a major spotlight on the title that otherwise wouldn't have been possible. This also provides an opportunity for publishers to reach new audiences, and generate a lot of extra revenue.

Of course, it probably doesn't hurt that the game is also currently discounted on Steam! The Shadowbringers DLC is being offered for 60% off, as is the game's complete edition. More information about the sale can be found in the Tweet below.

The Steam Summer Sale is ending soon! 😱 You have until July 8 to grab Shadowbringers (Standard & Collector's) and #FFXIV Complete Edition at up to 60% off, so be sure to spread the word! — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) July 6, 2021

It will be interesting to see if all of these new players decide to stick with the game! Lots of games have gotten major bumps from streamers before cooling off, and it's possible Final Fantasy XIV could end up in a similar boat. However, if interest in the game stays this high, it could bode well when Square Enix releases Final Fantasy XIV's Endwalker expansion later this year.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you started playing Final Fantasy XIV recently? What inspired you to start playing the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!