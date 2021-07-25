Final Fantasy 16 Producer Reveals New Details on Development

✖

One of the primary developers attached to Square Enix's upcoming RPG Final Fantasy XVI has shared new information about the highly-anticipated title. And while these new details don't shed any additional light on when FFXVI might finally be hitting store shelves, it does give us a better idea of how Square Enix has approached work on the game this time around.

During a new live stream today, Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida, who many fans refer to as "Yoshi-P", briefly touched on the work that has been done in the next chapter in the long-running franchise. Specifically, Yoshida provided an update on the voiceover work that has been done in the game, and surprisingly, indicated that the English VO is actually further along compared to that of the Japanese audio. While this might seem like a rare thing for a Japanese studio, Yoshida explained that the reason that the English audio has progressed further is because the acting for the game--done via motion capture--all happened with English-speaking actors. Doing things in this manner also allowed the developers to not have to change the facial animations later on.

When it comes to the actual release of Final Fantasy XVI, there's still very little that we know. Within the past month, those at Square Enix explained that they have been so quiet about the project because they don't want to show much more until the game is closer to actually launching. So with that in mind, whenever we do end up seeing Final Fantasy XVI next, the game's release date will likely be announced as well.

Until then, the one thing that we do know for certain about Final Fantasy XVI is that it will only be coming to PlayStation 5. While this release on the platform is only going to be a timed-exclusive, it's the only way you'll be able to play it at first.

Are you looking forward to Final Fantasy XVI for yourself? And if so, when do you think it will come out? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.