Final Fantasy 16 Release Date Update Shared by Square Enix

A new update associated with the release date of Final Fantasy XVI has been revealed by those working on the game at Square Enix. While the next entry in the long-running JRPG series still doesn't have an official launch date just yet, the team developing the title has suggested that the project is pretty far along. So much so, in fact, the next time we end up seeing the game in a public capacity, we should end up hearing more about its release date as well.

In a new panel featuring members of the Final Fantasy XVI development team, it was said that quite a bit of work on the game has already been finalized. In a series of quotes translated by @aitaikimochi on social media, Square Enix's Naoki Yoshida explained that FFXVI has already reached the point where all of its scenarios have been finalized and that the game's English voice recording is nearly done. Yoshida also said Square Enix might not show off Final Fantasy XVI at the Tokyo Game Show, but also asserted that development as a whole on the title is going quite well.

Perhaps the most notable thing that Yoshida said, however, involved the actual launch of Final Fantasy XVI. Essentially, the producer said that he wants the game to be in such a state that the next time it is publicly shown off, it won't be far away from arriving. This seems to suggest that whenever Square Enix does opt to show more of FFXVI in action, a release date announcement will likely be coming forth as well. In addition, pre-orders for the game will likely become available at this time allowing fans to buy the game after seeing what it has in store.

While Final Fantasy XVI still doesn't have a release window right now, it's sounding more and more likely that the game will end up launching in 2022. Whenever it does end up hitting store shelves, it will be coming to PlayStation 5 exclusively for a certain period of time. Releases on other platforms could then come about further down the line.

