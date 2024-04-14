Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Sales Continue to Be Substantially Less Than FF7 Remake

Sales for Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Rebirth continue to be far less when compared to Final Fantasy VII Remake. When the second entry in Square's Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy launched a little more than a month ago, early data indicated that it didn't get off to as strong of a start as the first installment when it arrived back in 2020. At the time, it wasn't known if Rebirth's sales would pick up more strongly in the weeks after its release, but we now know that this doesn't seem to be the case.

Based on new information from video game industry analyst Daniel Ahmad, the sales for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth are still much weaker when compared to the units that Final Fantasy VII Remake sold over the same span. Shared on X (or Twitter), Ahmad recently stated that Rebirth is "selling about half of what Remake sold in the same timeframe". He went on to say that all current signs point to Rebirth having a weaker trajectory in the weeks and months ahead as well.

If there's one primary reason why Final Fantasy VII Rebirth isn't hitting the same heights seen with Remake, it would likely be because of the platform it launched on. Although both FFVII Remake entries have been exclusive to PlayStation, the first installment launched in the very late stages of the PS4's life when over 100 million units had already been sold around the globe. By comparison, the PS5, which is what Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is exclusive to, barely has half of that same install base. As a result, Square Enix surely anticipated that Rebirth's sales would be softer when compared to the last game.

The good news with this situation is that even if Square Enix views Final Fantasy VII Rebirth as even a little bit of a disappointment so far, that isn't going to derail plans for the next game. In fact, those at the publisher said just a few days ago that Part 3 of the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy is expected to take three years to develop. If this holds true, it means that the next game in the series will arrive at some point in 2027.