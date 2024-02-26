Final Fantasy VII Remake Update Releases Prior to Rebirth Launch

Prior to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth releasing at the end of this week, Square Enix has let loose a new patch for 2020's Final Fantasy VII Remake across PlayStation and PC. Generally speaking, FF VII Remake hasn't received a new patch in a very long time as Square Enix has instead moved on to projects such as FF VII Rebirth and Final Fantasy XVI. As a way of making both Remake and Rebirth more unified, though, Square Enix has today returned to the original entry and has made one small tweak.

Downloadable at this moment, Final Fantasy VII Remake update version 1.001 clocks in at a little under 5GB in total. As for what the update does, Square Enix's official patch notes only say that the update is only dedicated to fixing various bugs. However, many Final Fantasy VII Remake players were quick to discover that the patch did something else, specifically associated with the character Tifa.

Based on new images shared to Steam, Square Enix seems to have altered Tifa's design just a bit in Final Fantasy VII Remake. Notably, she now sports a black undershirt with one of her specific outfits. As for the reason behind this change, the look that Tifa's character model now features in Final Fantasy VII Remake is the same that she has in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Essentially, Square must have decided to make this minor change to Tifa's outfit throughout the development of Rebirth and rather than have the look remain different in Remake, the developer chose to instead go and patch the game to make it the same across both entries. It's a bit of an odd situation, but it's one that does make some sense for cohesion's sake.

As for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth itself, Square Enix's second game in its new trilogy is set to arrive on Thursday, February 29, exclusively for PS5. Similar to Final Fantasy VII Remake, Rebirth will be a timed exclusive for PS5 and will be able to come to other platforms at a later date.

"Final Fantasy VII Rebirth improves on nearly every aspect of the Final Fantasy VII Remake, pushing the PlayStation 5 to the limit and creating a jaw-dropping experience in the process," reads our own glowing review of Rebirth. "Improving on both the Remake and the original version of the game seemed like a nigh impossible task, but somehow, Square Enix was able to do just that. Clear your '2024 Game of The Year' lists, because Rebirth might just have it in the bag."

