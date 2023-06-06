Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Players Won't Need to Have Played Remake, Square Enix Says

Over the last few days, Square Enix has been slowly releasing new updates about the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. These have taken the form of developer comments, where various devs have taken the time to, somewhat cryptically, answer burning questions fans might have about the sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Today's question and answer were focused squarely on players who are coming to the franchise for the first time. After all, it's been three years since Remake launched and new players might not have the time to get through that entire game before hopping into Rebirth. Fortunately, co-director Motomu Toriyama has some great news.

In the Twitter post, Toriyama said that the team has "made preparations so that players who did not get a chance to play the first game can fully enjoy Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth." Now, this is somewhat to be expected. You don't get many direct sequels that don't at least do some work upfront to bring players up to speed. Not only are you trying to bring in new players, but you also probably want to refresh veteran players' memories. Especially with two games whose stories are so completely tied together, everyone is going to need a reminder of exactly what happened last time out.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Developer comment number 4#FF7R pic.twitter.com/vsmJZvDljw — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) June 5, 2023

However, this is a Final Fantasy game, so we might in for something a little more than that. Remember that the studio is about to introduce the Active Time Lore system with Final Fantasy XVI later this month. This system will let you pause the game at any moment and have tons of information about your current situation at your fingertips, allowing you to keep track of characters, factions, and much more. While not confirmed, it's very possible that a similar tech could be included in Rebirth, making it easy for new and veteran players to easily map out all of the different connections formed both in Remake and its sequel.

Either way, Final Fantasy 7 Remake was a major hit for Square Enix. That usually leads to even better sales with the sequel, so Square is likely expecting a ton of new players. Having that in mind from the jump should lead to a quality experience for players of all kinds. Now we just have to wait to see if all of these developer comments are leading to some kind of reveal or announcement during the Summer Game Fest later this week.