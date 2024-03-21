Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Update Improves Frame Rate and Graphics Overall

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth got one of its first big updates this week with Square Enix releasing the Version 1.020 patch on Thursday. While this update did have some of the expected changes like bug fixes and other improvements that usually accompany updates released soon after a game's launch, the Version 1.020 patch took things a step further by improving the graphics and frame rate of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, both of which were areas criticized when the game released.

The PS5 update for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was a relatively short one all things considered, but the notes detailing what's new with graphics and more aren't to be missed. Along with general improvements to frame rates, stability, and more, the same update also added a new option for players to pick from in their settings. If you've got the game set to "Performance Mode" like so many do, you can pick between "sharp" and "soft" settings to further customize the way Cloud, his companions, and the rest of the game look.

For those who've been having trouble with certain minigames in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you'll be happy to see that there's also now a difficulty option for two of those: Fort Condor and Gears and Gambits. The difficulty of minigames like these could previously be affected by what the game's overall difficulty was set to, but now, you can configure these difficulties individually without messing with your main game.

Full patch notes for the Version 1.020 update for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth update can be seen below.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Version 1.020 Patch Notes

Fixes to missing or incorrect characters in some parts of the game text.

Fixes to player character bugs that occur in field areas under certain conditions.

Fixes to Red XIII's abilities "Supernal Fervor" and "Watcher's Spirit" in battle, as these were easily cancelled.

Fixes to bugs occurring in battle under specific conditions that would cause enemies to freeze.

Fixes to bugs triggered by specific conditions that affect progress through quests.

Improvements to the frame rate and overall game stability.

Addition of a "sharp" or "soft" option for graphical output in Performance Mode.

Improvements to graphical quality.

Reflected reverse camera controls while controlling a gliding sky chocobo.

Reflected reverse camera controls in the sharpshooting minigame.

Emphasized the path along the climbable vines in the Mythril Mine.

Added a difficulty selection to the customization screen of the minigames Fort Condor and Gears and Gambits.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has wowed Final Fantasy fans again thus far, but if you haven't played it yet, you can check out our review here or listen to our review discussion above to hear more about how the game feels and how its story was remade. A PC version for the game is expected, and while it's not out yet, it's supposedly not going to take a full year to release compared to how some timed exclusives operate.