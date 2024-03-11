Final Fantasy 9 Rumor Sheds Light on Remake That Will Be "Modest" Compared to FF7

A new rumor about the rumored Final Fantasy 9 Remake has surfaced online with some details about the project, including word that it will be modest in comparison to the ongoing and big-budget remake of Final Fantasy 7. If you've played Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you will immediately notice the amount of production value packed into every square inch. Don't expect this with any remake of Final Fantasy 9, and it sounds like it may be because PlayStation is not involved in any capacity.

The new rumor comes the way of Silknigth, an X user that has been gaining some traction as of late after a couple of rumors and leaks of theirs ended up being true. That said, new on the scene also means they don't have an extensive track record to back up their claims, so take everything below with a grain of salt.

According to Silknigth, the idea with the remake of Final Fantasy 9 is to be as faithful as possible. Whether this was the result of budgetary restrictions or the influence for them, it is not said. What is though is that the remake will be "much more modest than Final Fantasy 7 in terms of budget."

Adding to this, it is claimed that originally the remake was planned for the Nintendo Switch, presumably as an exclusive. This again could explain the more modest and authentic approach to the remake as the Switch couldn't handle a AAA remake of the game with all the bells and whistles you with get with Final Fantasy 7. To this end, it is suggested the game may now be a Nintendo Switch 2 game.

"From what I know, the main idea is a remake as faithful as possible to the original, and definitely much more modest than Final Fantasy 7 in terms of budget," claims the leaker. "I'm not aware of the changes over time, but originally, it was even planned for Nintendo Switch. Perhaps the project has been scaled up for the next console from Nintendo"

The rumor concludes with Silknigth expressing that they "don't expect anything official in the short term either." In other words, they don't expect to see the game anytime son.