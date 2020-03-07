Final Fantasy 7 Remake Producer Reveals What Final Fantasy He Wants to Remake Next

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is set to release next month via the PS4. Not only will it be one of the biggest releases of the year, but it looks like it will be an endeavor that will keep Square Enix busy for a long time. Don’t forget, this is just the first part of the remake. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word how many parts there will be, but it’s safe to say it will be at least a few years before this pursuit to remake the classic role-playing game is complete.

That said, some fans are starting to wonder: what Final Fantasy will get this remake treatment next? Of course, there’s a chance only Final Fantasy 7 will. After all, it’s by the far the most popular entry in the series, at least when compared to other entries that would call for a remake. However, it’s also easy to imagine a future where Square Enix does this for a lot of classic Final Fantasy games. Speaking to this, Final Fantasy 7 Remake producer, Yoshinori Kitase, revealed what installment he would like to remake: Final Fantasy 5.

“(Laughs) Ok, so first of all, you have to promise you’re not going to write an article saying Square Enix is remaking Final Fantasy something, something… It’s just a purely personal opinion, just so you understand that,” said Kitase while speaking with Game Reactor. “With that caveat in place, the first Final Fantasy that I worked on myself was Final Fantasy V, that hasn’t been remade with the more realistic kind of approach yet, so I think it might be quite interesting to do a FF5 remake someday.”

As you can see, right now, a Final Fantasy 5 remake is nothing more than hypothetical. That said, it wouldn’t be an unreasonable assumption to assume this at least puts it into the running of being the next entry to get the remake treatment.

Anyway, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What Final Fantasy would you like to see remade next?