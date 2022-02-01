Tetsuya Nomura Teases Even More Final Fantasy 7 Spinoffs

On January 31st, 1997, Final Fantasy VII launched on the original PlayStation. The game was a monumental success for Square, and made the Final Fantasy series a household name. In honor of the game’s 25th anniversary, Square Enix shared a message from Tetsuya Nomura. Nomura was a character designer on the original game, and is currently a creative director on Final Fantasy VII Remake. In the message, Nomura shared his appreciation for the love and passion fans continue to show the game. Nomura also teased that new projects related to Final Fantasy VII are currently in the works.

“And there will be even more new FFVII projects that started up after the remake coming in future too. The team see this 25th anniversary as a waypoint on our journey with FFVII, and will continue pressing ahead to even greater things, so please keep supporting us going forward,” Nomura wrote.

There was a time when Final Fantasy games did not receive direct sequels, but things have drastically changed over the last 20 years! Given the continued popularity of Final Fantasy VII, it’s no surprise that the game continues to see such strong support from Square Enix, and it will be interesting to see what the company has in store this year. There are a number of different directions that could be explored by Final Fantasy VII spinoffs, and plenty of beloved characters that could take center stage.

Following Final Fantasy VII‘s initial release on PlayStation, the game has been ported to a number of different platforms, allowing gamers of all ages the chance to experience the adventures of Cloud, Aerith, and more. Over the last two and a half decades, Final Fantasy VII has earned its reputation as one of the greatest games ever made. Hopefully, whatever comes next will maintain a similar level of quality! Reception to 2020’s Final Fantasy Remake was mostly strong, so clearly Square Enix understands just how high expectations are for projects related to the original game. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what comes next!

