Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: How To Get Chocobos Explained

What would a Final Fantasy game be without one of its biggest mascots, the Chocobos? Luckily, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth doesn't need to answer that question as the rideable fowls are fit to burst in the various landscapes of Cloud and Avalanche's latest adventure on the PlayStation 5. If you're wondering how you can get your hands on Chocobos to ride onward to the fight against Sephiroth, we have you covered with a handy guide as to when and where you can first get your own Chocobo.

To start, there are several different regions in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, allowing players to explore each at different junctures in the game's story. Locations such as the Grasslands, Junon, Corel, Gongaga, Cosmo Canyon, Nivel, Meridian Ocean, and Northwood will typically not just have Chocobos to discover, but different varieties of the creatures to add to your collection. On top of the Chocobos themselves, players also have the opportunity to slap various attire on their companions during the game's events by collecting "Golden Plumes" and trading them in at specific retailers. With all that being said, you don't immediately get a Chocobo from the very beginning of the game, but here's how you can tame one as your own.

How To Get A Chocobo?

Once the "World Region" opens up at the beginning of the second chapter, fans can visit "Bill's Chocobo Ranch". As players arrive at the "off the beaten path" farm, they'll meet a young wrangler named Billy who tasks them with finding a loose Chocobo that has escaped from the locale. Once finding the escaped fowl "Pico", a mini-game will ensue that has Cloud performing some stealth techniques to sneak up on the bird and ride it back to the farm. In gratitude, Billy will give you Pico to explore the Grasslands and even give you a handy trial to get your footing when it comes to taming the Chocobo via a race against time sequence.

Typically, each region will require the player to visit a farm, or specific locale, and perform a stealthy section to get their hands on a Chocobo. Each region's Chocobo will normally differ thanks to various shades of color on their feathers, but they all mostly handle the same. While taking control of Cloud will allow players to "fast travel" to parts of the map at lightning speeds, traversing environments on Chocobos not only feels smooth but also opens up paths that would otherwise be untraversable on your own two feet.

What has been your favorite Chocobo in the history of the Final Fantasy franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Cloud Strife.