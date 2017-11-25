New Final Fantasy XV Announcement Will Feature Episode Ignis, Other Surprises

A new Final Fantasy XV report is on the way that promises more of Episode Ignis as well as some surprises to be seen.

Square Enix periodically releases announcements related to Final Fantasy XV through Active Time Reports, and the next one that’s coming will have plenty in store for those that tune in. It’ll be hosted on Nov. 29 at 8 a.m. through Square Enix’s YouTube account, but you’ll no doubt hear everything that you need to in recaps that’ll shortly follow.

A bit of information is usually teased to give players a brief preview of what to expect from the report, and this upcoming announcement on the 29th is no different. That date is the one-year anniversary of Final Fantasy XV, so we can expect the announcement to be full of information. Square Enix has already confirmed that you’ll see more on Episode Ignis, the last of the series of DLCs that follow the main characters. We’ll also see the results of some type of “survey” that Square Enix seems excited to reveal as well as more information about an update that’s set to come in December. What all that update will include remains to be seen, but Square Enix will hopefully divulge everything about the next update during the report.

In addition to the new content, they’ll also be discussing a recent expansion, the Comrades DLC. If you haven’t had the chance to play it yet, this DLC finally gives players a multiplayer component to the game by creating their own character and interreacting with others.

“In Comrades, players can create and customize their own avatar and partake in epic quests in a world engulfed by darkness,” a description of the expansion reads. “As members of the Kingsglaive, players will equip royal sigils that grant special powers from the rulers of old, strategize with one another and create a balanced team in battles against formidable foes and beasts. In addition to multiplayer quests, players can experience the story unfold in a thorough single-player campaign. By using the base of operations in Lestallum, the player can undertake a variety of exciting quests and encounter familiar faces.”

Watch the report on Nov. 29 or be on the lookout later that day for more Final Fantasy XV news.