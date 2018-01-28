Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition Has a Release Date

It’s been a few months since we’ve heard anything about Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition, which was announced for mobile devices last year. There was some hype building up for it since its announcement, but since that time, we’ve heard pretty much next to nothing as Square Enix focused on its just-confirmed Royal Edition of the game.

But that’s about to change, as a product listing over on the App Store have noted a release date for Pocket Edition – and it looks to be arriving on February 9.

Square Enix hasn’t said a word about the release date yet, but it is an official Apple page, so, unless it changes any time over the next week or so, we could be re-experiencing Final Fantasy XV in a whole new light in just a matter of days.

The product listing is as follows:

“Explore the world of FINAL FANTASY XV

with a cast of cute and cool characters! “



Now you can enjoy the FINAL FANTASY XV story across 10 exciting chapters



Tap to move, tap to talk, and tap to fight

Easy for anyone to pick up and play!”

The page also offered up the story details for the game:

“The Tale of the Chosen King, Savior to the Star.



After years of fighting, the nations of Lucis and Niflheim at last agree to an armistice.



As a symbol of this promised peace, Noctis, crown prince of Lucis, is to wed the Lady Lunafreya of Tenebrae.



The prince sets forth for his wedding on the eve of the signing ceremony, sent off by his father, King Regis.

Unbeknownst to Noctis, however, the journey ahead is fraught with perils…”

The game will re-tell Final Fantasy XV‘s story in full, across ten different chapters, and will feature refined gameplay so that it’s quick and easy to play.

A price point hasn’t been given just yet, and the game hasn’t been confirmed for the Android platform, but it’s expected to be around $19.99, since most of Square Enix’s games hover around this price point. We’ll let you know when the company makes an official announcement.

But, yeah, Final Fantasy XV madness is definitely running wild again.