Final Free Guy Trailer Released By Ryan Reynolds

Fans will finally get to see Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy this August and to get fans pumped for it the studio has released the final trailer, which is as action-packed and entertaining as you were hoping it would be. The trailer gives us the basics that we've come to expect, showcasing how Reynolds' character is an NPC in a multiplayer game world, and his realization of this, and how he can affect that world and protect the people in it. The new trailer also gives us some welcome new footage and fun moment, and I'm just going to call it now, Lil Rel Howery is going to be a treasure throughout the entire movie. I know that's not exactly a leap, but even in the small pieces of footage here, he absolutely shines, and you can check out the full trailer in the video above.

You can also see a bit more of the sequence where Reynolds attempts to leap off of a construction site towards a wrecking ball to catch on and swing from it, something any action hero worth their salt would attempt. It's looking like a perfect leap too complete with slow-motion effect until...well, it isn't, and he misses it completely, falling to what might end up being his doom.

Or so you think anyway until four bubble-styled rings form around him and allow him to bounce off the ground. Granted, he ping pongs a bit off of some buildings hard before that, but he survived, and he couldn't be more thrilled. Unfortunately, he then gets hit by a car while celebrating, but hey, that's really the car's fault for running a perfect cinematic moment.

You can watch it all play out in the final Free Guy trailer above, and Reynolds also posted the trailer on Twitter with the caption "Jodie Comer may have put something inside me. Or Taika? Not entirely sure, but the wait to find out is almost over. #FreeGuy FINALLY hits theaters August 13th! Hallelujah! p.s. I love this movie so hard."

Free Guy is directed by Shawn Levy based on a story by Matt Lieberman, and stars Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Red Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi. You can check out the official description below.

"A bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way… before it is too late."

Free Guy hits theaters on August 13th.

