Free Guy: Ryan Reynolds Pokes Fun at Latest Release Date Change in New Teaser

The past year has brought some significant changes within the world of film, as studios try to plan for their tentpole releases amid the ever-evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, Disney announced its latest efforts to accommodate to the new normal of the pandemic, delaying and rearranging the release dates for a number of its 2021 movies. Among these is Free Guy, the all-star action-comedy led by Ryan Reynolds, which will now open on August 13th. This is just one of several release dates the film has had thus far, something that Reynolds recently took to Twitter to poke fun at. In a short video announcing the new release date, Reynolds can be seen joking that he's "never been so sure of anything" as he is of Free Guy's new release date, before smash-cutting to a completely different recording of him announcing the release date, complete with some delightfully-bad ADR.

Free Guy will star Ryan Reynolds as Guy, a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late. The film also stars Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Camille Kostek.

"I always look at like, sports movies are good metaphors," Reynolds said during a virtual Free Guy press conference last year. 'The greatest sports movies ever made are not actually about sports. Field of Dreams, I wouldn't characterize that as a baseball story. They used baseball as a vehicle to tell a really beautiful story about a son and a father trying to connect. And I think that we're doing the same thing. We're using the video game world, the Free City world and video game culture, as a sort of a vehicle to tell this really beautiful and powerful human story."

"I do think it's the best movie-making experience that I've ever had easily but also I think the best movie I've ever done," the Deadpool star said. "You know, it's the most kind of pertinent to our times, in that sense. I mean, you know, where I feel Deadpool was like a movie that was pertinent to the comic book culture when it came out. This really to me speaks to a broader kind of spectrum of where we are in the world, and not only that, but how we are in the world. So, I think that's one of the reasons I think it's my favorite movie. But it's also, yes, the experience certainly plays into that, but also this incredible cast."

As mentioned above, Free Guy will now debut on August 13th only in theaters.