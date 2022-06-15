New Fire Emblem Game Leaked by Nintendo Insider

✖

A new game in Nintendo's Fire Emblem franchise seems to have now leaked online. As of this month, a new game in the series, Fire Emblem: Three Hopes, is poised to release on Nintendo Switch. And while this isn't a mainline installment in the strategy game series, it looks like a proper new entry in the franchise will be coming to Nintendo Switch at some point in the future.

In a report first shared by Nintendo insider Emily Rogers, it was said that this new Fire Emblem game is going to be entirely new, which means that it won't be a remake of a past title. The project is also said to be a collaboration between Nintendo, Koei Tecmo, Intelligent Systems, and Gust. Perhaps most interestingly, Rogers also claims that this game has been done for over a year, which means that Nintendo could choose to release it at any time.

While some people questioned the validity of this report from Rogers at first, a second insider seems to have backed up what she has claimed. In a post on Reddit, a user by the name of u/miasmadelta corroborated the report from Rogers and said that this Fire Emblem title is one that Nintendo is essentially sitting on. To go along with confirming these details of the project, this user also shared a handful of screenshots from the new Fire Emblem game in question that highlighted some of the characters that will be featured in the title. These image leaks, in particular, seem to verify that this game is definitely real in some capacity. You can see these screenshots for yourself here.

For now, the biggest question surrounding this Fire Emblem game involves when Nintendo might actually announce it. As of this week, a new rumor has suggested that Nintendo's next Direct presentation will take place later in the month on June 29th. Assuming that this is true, perhaps we'll see the announcement of this new Fire Emblem game at that venue.

When do you think that Nintendo might choose to release this new Fire Emblem game? And assuming that the project is finished with development, do you find it odd that Nintendo hasn't brought it to Switch yet? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.