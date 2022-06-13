Nintendo Direct Date Possibly Leaked by Insider

✖

Nintendo fans have been waiting with bated breath for an announcement regarding the next Nintendo Direct, and it seems one might be arriving on June 29th. That news comes from Alanah Pearce. Pearce is a former employee of IGN, and currently works for Sony's Santa Monica Studio. Pearce revealed that date during a stream today, and while Nintendo has made no official announcement, she seems quite confident that's when the Direct will be taking place. Pearce is a very reliable source, but readers should still take this with a grain of salt until we get an official announcement.

"Is there a Nintendo Direct announced? No, but I believe there is a Nintendo Direct coming on the 29th. I don't know that that's been announced. You heard it here first. Let me check what day it is. I have it written down. 29th. Yeah, June 29th, Nintendo Direct," Pearce says during the stream. "It's not technically a leak because Nintendo didn't tell me, which is how I make that call. But I'm not leaking anything in it, which is s**tty."

The Nintendo Switch has a number of major exclusives set to release this year, including Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Splatoon 3, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, the company has regularly offered Nintendo Direct presentations in June, and there are still a lot of questions about what else will release this year. With the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild delayed until 2023, rumors have suggested that Nintendo could fill that void with the Wii U's HD versions of The Wind Waker and Twilight Princess. Bayonetta 3 and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope are also slated to release this year, but do not currently have release dates. Last but not least, 2022 marks the 20th anniversary of Metroid Prime, and there have been rumors about an HD remake of that game, as well.

Regardless of when the next Nintendo Direct will take place, chances are very good we'll have some kind of announcement soon; hopefully, the company won't keep fans waiting too much longer. Until then, fans might want to keep their schedules open on June 29th, just in case!

