Nintendo Insider Shares Big Update on Next Fire Emblem Game

A prominent Nintendo insider has shared a big update pertaining to the next Fire Emblem game, which is to say, not the next mainline Fire Emblem game, which there is still no official word of, but Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, a spin-off out on Nintendo Switch this summer. The update, more specifically, comes the way of Samus Hunter over on Twitter, who relayed word that more news and media of the game is set to drop this month. Ahead of this, they have teased some of the more granular details all of this information and media will reveal. And if the intel is accurate, it sounds like Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes will be a lot more like Fire Emblem: Three Houses than its initial reveal showed.

“More Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes news and video are coming in April. More information on the Lords Trio (Edelgard, Dimitri, Claude) and new characters [will be] announced. The gameplay will be more similar to the first FE Warriors with more RPG and strategic elements than HWAoC.”

Samus Hunter continues by noting that at the start of the game players will notice a “key difference” in the story, which is how and why Byleth is with all three Lords. Adding to this, they claim the monastery “is a bit different,” you can still both talk and teach students, battalions are a part of the game, and supports and pair-up mechanics will be back.

This is not all. Samus Hunter also relays word that the moveset of characters is mostly tied to their class, however, some characters have a unique class. Meanwhile, the game is set to mostly replicate the level up, skills, crest, and weapons system in Three Houses.

“Between each story chapter, you can take on activity, side quest, and battle similar to the one present in Three Houses, to get rare items and weapons,” concluded Samus Hunter. “For example, a battle that granted a unique weapon in Three Houses could have a very similar quest in Three Hopes.”

At the moment, this is the extent of the update on Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, which is set to release worldwide on June 24, 2022 via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only.