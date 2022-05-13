New Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Trailer Shows Off the Blue Lions

✖

Nintendo and Koei Tecmo have released a new trailer for the upcoming video game Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. The new video game, set to release for the Nintendo Switch on June 24th, is a spinoff title that takes place in the world of Fire Emblem: Three Houses. As such, it is no surprise that it features a number of characters from Fire Emblem: Three Houses and the latest trailer specifically highlights the characters from the Blue Lions house in that title.

More specifically, the new trailer offers the best look yet at the designs and gameplay for Dimitri, Dedue, Mercedes, Ashe, Felix, Annette, Sylvain, and Ingrid. Each of them has a distinct method of fighting enemies in the musou-style gameplay of the Fire Emblem Warriors franchise that is based on the character's previous appearance and iconic class. It seems likely that in addition to the new trailer that highlights the characters from the Holy Kingdom of Faerghus, there will be two further trailers highlighting characters from the Golden Deer and Black Eagles houses in the near future. You can check out the new trailer for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes for yourself embedded below:

Dimitri and other members of the Kingdom of Faerghus join the battle in #FireEmblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Will you join forces with them? pic.twitter.com/9dIZ8pLwhj — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 13, 2022

It remains unclear exactly how Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes will take into account the events of Fire Emblem: Three Houses. It's known that the protagonist is a new character, Shez, and a previous trailer seemed to indicate that Shez finds themself with some reason to fight Byleth, the protagonist of Fire Emblem: Three Houses, alongside one of the three houses from the original video game.

As noted above, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on June 24th. The video game follows a different version of the story from Fire Emblem: Three Houses. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Nintendo Switch video game right here.

What do you think about the new trailer for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes highlighting the characters from the Kingdom of Faerghus? Are you looking forward to the new Fire Emblem game releasing in June? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!