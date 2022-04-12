Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Trailer Details New Protagonist

Ever since it was first announced in early February, relatively little has been revealed about the upcoming Nintendo Switch video game Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. As it’s a new entry in the Fire Emblem Warriors franchise specifically, giant battles of one character taking on 1,000 are to be expected, and it’s been made clear that it takes place within the world of Fire Emblem: Three Houses with characters like Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude fighting for the future of Fodlan. A new trailer for the upcoming title offers new insight into it and has revealed the first details about the protagonist, Shez, as well as a surprising revelation about Fire Emblem: Three House‘s protagonist, Byleth.

More specifically, and based on the new trailer, it appears that Byleth, “the Ashen Demon,” will actually be an enemy in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Shez is shown fighting Byleth for some reason, and it’s described that the Ashen Demon stands in your way. The new trailer indicates that players will be able to make several distinct choices that will affect the video game with the ability to support Edelgard, Dimitri, or Claude. Additionally, players can choose between male and female Shez as well as male and female Byleth.

You can check out the new trailer for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes for yourself embedded below:

What’s still unclear is exactly when this takes place in relation to Fire Emblem: Three Houses or what role Shez actually has to play. The new designs for the units in the trailer seem to indicate that it would be after the initial events of Fire Emblem: Three Houses, but there’s no guarantee that Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes even follows the same story to the letter. The original Fire Emblem Warriors was a completely distinct and separate thing that just so happened to feature classic Fire Emblem characters, after all.

As noted above, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on June 24th. The video game follows a different version of the story from Fire Emblem: Three Houses. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Nintendo Switch video game right here.

What do you think about the new trailer for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes? Are you looking forward to checking out the new Fire Emblem video game when it releases in June? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!