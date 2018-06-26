Fire Pro Wrestling World Cover Features New Japan Pro Wrestling Superstars

Earlier this year it was revealed that Spike Chunsoft’s Fire Pro Wrestling World would be getting some serious star power for its PlayStation 4 release in the form of New Japan Pro Wrestling superstars. Today, the publisher revealed the official cover art for the game, and it’s loaded with these superstars.

In its reveal, the company confirmed that the cover would feature Tetsuya Naito, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okaga and Kenny Omega, all of whom should add to the game’s loaded roster. There’s likely going to be more names added in the months ahead as well.

As a bonus, the game will also include a New Japan Pro Wrestling bonus almanac with each first-print copy! You can see the official cover art below:

Spike Chunsoft also confirmed that the company will have huge presence at next week’s forthcoming CEO 2018 event, one of the biggest fighting game events in the world. Taking place in Florida from June 29 to July 1, fans can come get hands-on with the new game, challenging game director Tomoyuki Matsumoto. In addition, Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi will also be on hand, introducing a special tag-team exhibition match that will take place on the main stage.

If you’re unfamiliar with the awesomeness that is Fire Pro Wrestling World, here’s a reminder of the game’s features!

The greatest grappling game returns to take on the world on the PlayStation 4 system! In Fire Pro Wrestling World, customize every aspect of the match, from your wrestler to the ring itself, to fight your way to the championship belt.

Real Wrestlers, Real Moves – NJPW, Japan’s premiere pro-wrestling promotion, joins the roster! Battle alongside and against your favorites in the all-new Fighting Road scenario mode.

– NJPW, Japan’s premiere pro-wrestling promotion, joins the roster! Battle alongside and against your favorites in the all-new Fighting Road scenario mode. Mix Up the Rules – Modes include Deathmatch (steel cage, barbed wire, or landmines), no-holds barred Gruesome Fighting, and SWA homebrew rules that mix pro-wrestling and MMA.

– Modes include Deathmatch (steel cage, barbed wire, or landmines), no-holds barred Gruesome Fighting, and SWA homebrew rules that mix pro-wrestling and MMA. Unlimited Customization – Create your dream wrestler from over a thousand devastating moves, and even more body parts, to battle for custom championship belts. Personalize the ring, mat logos, and even the referee!

– Create your dream wrestler from over a thousand devastating moves, and even more body parts, to battle for custom championship belts. Personalize the ring, mat logos, and even the referee! Realistic Simulation – Give your creations personalities with a robust system that defines their every action. Does your wrestler play to the crowd, or play dirty? You provide actors for the ringside drama.

– Give your creations personalities with a robust system that defines their every action. Does your wrestler play to the crowd, or play dirty? You provide actors for the ringside drama. Play Online – Share your custom wrestlers and organize bouts with players from around the world.

Fire Pro Wrestling World will release on August 28 for PlayStation 4. Don’t want to wait that long? The game is out now for Steam!