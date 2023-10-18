Markiplier Reveals Why He Wasn't Able to Star in Five Nights at Freddy's

Markiplier won't be in the Five Nights at Freddy's movie, but he was originally supposed to have a role. Hollywood is adapting a ton of major video game franchises right now, which is a bit surprising given the reputation of movie adaptations. The genre has been plagued with total bombs that were widely regarded with movies that betrayed the source material or were just outright, undeniably bad. Movies like Hitman made fans believe there was a curse when it came to adapting video games for the big screen, but largely, things are turning around. Gran Turismo, The Last of Us, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and many others have all come out in the last year alone and proven you can take a game franchise and translate it to another medium.

The next attempt is Five Nights at Freddy's which looks like it'll be yet another very faithful video game adaptation. While we have no idea what the quality will be, the film should at least please fans in terms of bringing the animatronics to life. YouTuber Markiplier is one of the key figures who helped make the game successful as his let's plays to the games really blew up on YouTube, taking both him and the series to new heights. Fans hoped to see the YouTube in a cameo in the film, but unfortunately, that won't be the case. Markiplier confirmed that he wasn't able to make it to the Five Nights at Freddy's movie set as filming overlapped with his own video game adaptation, Iron Lung, which is coming out later this year. He also noted that it would've taken two days to film his undisclosed role and couldn't afford to lose those days on his own production let alone more if there were issues like a flight delay or something.

"It was supposed to happen," he said (via IGN). "There was a time it was supposed to occur, and unfortunately the Five Nights at Freddy's movie and my movie, Iron Lung, were being filmed at the exact same time. It was nothing more than it just so happening to be a conflict of schedule. Now despite that, I was trying to make it work... I was supposed to be out there for two days, but unfortunately it was one of those things where I needed every second that I had to make my movie what it needed to be... It was one of those things where I had to make a call. I wouldn't expect them to compromise the quality of their project for me, just like I would hope they wouldn't expect me to compromise my own movie on their behalf."