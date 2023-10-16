New Five Nights at Freddy's Video Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Movie's Animatronics

Five Nights at Freddy's is set to release next week, and the movie might be one of the most highly-anticipated video game adaptations of all-time. A lot of care has gone into bringing the game's cast to life, most notably the animatronic antagonists Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy. Blumhouse Productions and Universal Pictures have released a new video for the movie, which offers some behind-the-scenes details on the animatronics. The puppets were created by Jim Henson Studios, and a lot of attention was paid in how they should move and act within the film's world.

The Five Nights at Freddy's "A Look Inside" video can be found below.

Bringing Freddy Fazbear to Life

In the video, several people associated with the movie offer some insight into the animatronics, including Robert Bennett, the puppet build supervisor and lead designer on Five Nights at Freddy's. In the video, Bennett mentions the subtleties in bringing these characters to life, while the individual actors offer details about how each animatronic will move and act in this world. Freddy actor Kevin Foster notes that when the script calls for Freddy to be intimidating, the puppet will stand tall and move slowly. Chica actress Jessica Weiss pointed out how her character will quickly shift from looking happy to scary, with the video showcasing how the villain's eyes will convey that change. Actor Jade Kindar-Martin also claimed that Bonnie "is the most aggressive" of these four.

One of the biggest challenges with any video game adaptation is in the faithfulness to the source material. In the video, Blumhouse founder Jason Blum states that "there is so much in the movie that speaks to the fanbase. It remains to be seen how the finished film will turn out, but everything shown of the movie so far seems very faithful to the video games. While the animatronics themselves look very much like they do in the games, it's much more important that the story and overall feeling of the franchise comes across. Five Nights at Freddy's creator Scott Cawthon was closely involved with the film's production, which should bode well for how closely the movie resembles the games that inspired it.

Five Nights at Freddy's Release Date

Five Nights at Freddy's is set to release simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock on October 27th. In a recent interview, Jason Blum revealed that the movie's release in both theaters and through streaming has already made back the budget on Five Nights at Freddy's, which was more than $20 million. That bodes very well for the movie's success, and it will be interesting to see how the movie actually performs once it gets released. Thankfully, fans don't have to wait too much longer.

Are you excited for Five Nights at Freddy's? What do you think of the movie so far? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!