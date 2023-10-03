Five Nights at Freddy's Reveals Scary New TV Spots

Four new TV spots give a sense for just how creepy the video game adaptation is going to be.

Blumhouse and Universal have released a new TV spot for Five Nights at Freddy's, the upcoming video game adaptation starring Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson. The movie is getting closer and closer, with new trailers and TV spots dropping weekly. One fan site on YouTube -- RattyCheeze -- has been collecting the TV spots into little anthologies, and another one dropped last night. The four, 15-second TV spots included in the new video are a look inside the dark and dangerous side of Freddy's, dropping the sense of silliness that's inherent in the mascot horror subgenre.

This movie doesn't look like it's embracing the comedy in the way The Banana Splits Movie did a few years ago, but Josh Hutcherson seems to be taking it every bit as seriously as if it was a Hunger Games installment.

You can see the TV spots below.

Blumhouse's Five Nights at Freddy's movie largely follows the initial setup of the game, in which a security guard is besieged by malicious pizzeria animatronics come to life. Of course, that's a little thin; audiences need a bit more than that for a movie adaptation, so the story has been built up around that premise. An official synopsis for the movie released previously shared more info on what roles people would be playing as well as why they're even in this undesirable situation in the first place.

"The film follows Mike (Josh Hutcherson; Ultraman, The Hunger Games franchise) a troubled young man caring for his 10-year-old sister Abby (Piper Rubio; Holly & Ivy, Unstable), and haunted by the unsolved disappearance of his younger brother more than a decade before," says an official synopsis for the film. "Recently fired and desperate for work so that he can keep custody of Abby, Mike agrees to take a position as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant: Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria. But Mike soon discovers that nothing at Freddy's is what it seems. With the aid of Vanessa, a local police officer (Elizabeth Lail; You, Mack & Rita), Mike's nights at Freddy's will lead him into unexplainable encounters with the supernatural and drag him into the black heart of an unspeakable nightmare."

Five Nights at Freddy's will be available in theaters -- and on the higher tiers of Peacock -- on October 27. It will likely be available for sale on Digital platforms that week or soon after.