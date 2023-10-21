Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Gets 2 New Promos

The Five Nights at Freddy's movie is just days away now with the adaptation of the cult-hit indie game scheduled to release on October 27th, and ahead of that release date, we've gotten two new look at the film courtesy of some promos released this week. The new TV spot for the movie features members of the cast such as Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard, and more hyping up what people can expect from the movie while the second is more akin to the experience players would get from playing the Five Nights at Freddy's game itself.

This first new preview is only 30 seconds long like most brief teasers, and parts of it features footage from the movie that you may have already seen recycled from other trailers before it. "Nightmarish" and "super creepy" were a couple of the terms the cast used when talking about the movie which, if you're a Five Nights at Freddy's player yourself, that's probably exactly what you were hoping for. The second is something that'll look much more familiar to Five Nights at Freddy's players and features security cam footage that goes on for over 9 minutes.

Five Nights at Freddy's "FNAF Is..." Promo

The first new teaser for the movie in question can be seen above courtesy of Universal Pictures. Aside from the cast members mentioned previously as well as the other core animatronics known as Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy. Aside from being key parts of the Five Nights at Freddy's fandom with many fans having their own favorites from the series, one of the big to-dos about the movie's version of these animatronics is that they were made in partnership with Jim Henson's Creature Shop.

But even with all, these characters already shown off, there's supposedly someone in the movie that we haven't yet seen in these promos. Emma Tammi, the director of the Five Nights at Freddy's movie, said not long ago that there's a franchise character which has been kept hidden from these kinds of teasers.

Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Security Footage

Much different from the TV spot, the other look at the movie fans got this week consists off over 9 minutes of footage. However, you'll have to have a keen eye and some knowledge of the Five Nights at Freddy's universe to get the most out of the more creative promo seeing how it consists solely of security cam footage. We see flashes of animatronics and scenes from the movie throughout the 9-minute video, and some fans even think that this longer preview is one that has hinted at who or what that hidden character might be.

Five Nights at Freddy's is scheduled to release on October 27th, so all of the fans' questions related to hidden characters or otherwise will be answered soon enough. It'll be released in theaters, but for those wanting to watch at home, you'll also be able to watch it via Peacock.