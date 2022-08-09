Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Animatronics Produced At Jim Henson's Creature Shop





Five Nights at Freddy's is getting a movie and Jim Henson's Creature Shop is helping with the designs. Producer Jason Blum shared an image of the hard work going on behind the scenes. On Twitter, one of the iconic animatronics is taking shape. Any version of FNAF on-screen would have to get those terrifying machines right. In some ways, it's a bit of ingenious planning on Blumhouse's part. Animatronic technology had played a massive role in Henson's work. Who better to bring the terrifying denizens of Fazbear Fright to life.

The project will be riffing on the established video game franchise. With a game as popular as FNAF, the fans are expecting something really special. For the producer, studio, and Scott Cawthon himself, there's a massive incentive to blow the doors off theaters. FNAF is the kind of property that easily lends itself to a big theatrical franchise. (Look no further than the rabbid response to every single release of these games.)

Blum wrote, "It's great to be working with Jim Henson's Creature Shop. Their experience and expertise with animatronics is absolutely killer! @blumhouse"

A few years ago, creator Scott Cawthon shared news that the script had undergone some massive revisions. Of course, the fanbase reacted to that news with the understanding you would expect. But, it seems things are in a much better spot four years later.

"OK guys, I had a script written; Jason liked it, and Chris Columbus liked it too, but I tossed it. I had a different idea for it, one that I liked better. I take responsibility for this delay; it's my fault," Cawthon explained.

"It's been a real challenge for everyone, including myself, to come up with a good screenplay for this. But I'm determined to find the right story," he added. "I'm sticking to what I've always said, either the right movie gets made or no movie gets made. I hate delaying a project that's already seen so many delays, but I have to go with my instincts on what I think will be exciting and interesting, and what I think the fanbase will really want to see. If that means that I have to start over ten more times, then that's what I'm going to do. The good thing is that each attempt gets better and better, in my opinion. So, despite the delays, it's going in the right direction.

