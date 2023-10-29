Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Score on Rotten Tomatoes Continues to Plummet

The aggregate score for Five Nights at Freddy's on Rotten Tomatoes continues to fall even further. At the end of this past week, the initial reviews for the long-awaited FNAF movie hit the internet, and in short, they weren't great by any means. Many critics panned the film for its dismal storytelling and characters, going on to add Five Nights at Freddy's to the long list of lackluster video game movie adaptations. And while some hoped that the second wave of reviews for the movie would prove to be more positive, instead, the opposite has now happened.

As of this writing, Five Nights at Freddy's now has an aggregate score of 25% on Rotten Tomatoes after 131 total reviews. When the review embargo for FNAF first came up, the movie had a 38% score after a little more than 30 reviews. As 100 additional reviews have now come in, the film's aggregate rating on Rotten Tomatoes has plummeted another 13 points, further verifying that the latest project from Blumhouse has not landed with critics at all.

On the positive side of things, though, casual audiences seem to be loving Five Nights at Freddy's. After over 1,000 ratings from users on Rotten Tomatoes, FNAF has an 89% approval rating, which stands in stark contrast to the one from critics. It's not all that rare to see there be such a disparity between what critics and audiences think of various movies on Rotten Tomatoes and Five Nights at Freddy's has proven to only be the latest such example.

Five Nights at Freddy's Is Breaking Box Office Records

(Photo: Blumhouse)

Despite the low reviews from critics, Five Nights at Freddy's is also shattering records at the box office. Currently, FNAF has brought in $78 million through its first weekend, with nearly $40 million of that total being brought in on Friday alone. This means that Five Nights at Freddy's has now beat out Scream 5 for the best horror movie opening in 2023. Additionally, it's now the most successful opening that Blumhouse has ever seen and marks the best Halloween opening ever.

What makes these box office numbers for Five Nights at Freddy's even more impressive is that the movie isn't solely available to watch in theaters. Instead, FNAF has also released immediately on NBC's streaming app, Peacock, meaning that anyone who wanted to see the film could have watched it from the comfort of their own home. Clearly, though, after having been in the works for the better part of the last decade, Five Nights at Freddy's fans decided to show up in droves to support the movie during is theatrical run.