Five Nights at Freddy's: Is There a Post-Credits Scene?

Five Nights at Freddy's is here, and the movie has big expectations to meet. Based on the hit 2014 horror game, Five Nights at Freddy's will have you looking at pizzeria animatronics in a whole new light. The movie is filled with fun frights as the mascots of Freddy Fazbear's Pizza come to life, but of course, there is one question we all have about the movie... Does it have a post-credits scene?

Well, the short answer is no. There is no post-credits scene, but Five Nights at Freddy's has two mid-credit scenes. Also, please be warned! There are major spoilers for Five Nights at Freddy's below:

The first follows the actual story of Five Nights at Freddy's as we see how its villain ends up. Throughout the entire film, we watch Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson) navigate the horrors of Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. In the end, we discover the restaurant's ties to a series of murders in the late '80s, and they were committed by Steve Raglan, or William Afton, rather. This discovery culminates in a battle where Afton is mobbed by Freddy's gang, and this mid-credits scene seals the man's fate.

The clip shows Afton in the same animatronic suit he hid in decades ago to lure his victims from Freddy Fazzbear's Pizza. The yellow rabbit suit ended up turning on Afton during his scuffle with Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy. Freddy, or rather the dead kid embodying the suit, drags Afton into a dark room inside the building. It is there we see the kid watch Afton bleed out, and when the serial killer reaches out for help, Freddy shuts the door on the dying man.

As for the second mid-credits scene, well – it is much funnier. We meet back up with the taxi driver who took Abby and Golden Freddy back to Freddy Fazbear's Pizza at the end of the film. The taxi is not running, but a mystery passenger ends up hitching a ride. And when the poor taxi driver turns to see his new fare, it is none other than Balloon Boy looking to scare.

These mid-credits scenes sum up Five Nights at Freddy's so you do not have stick around for all the credits. At this time, there is no word on whether Blumhouse Productions has plans to give this film a sequel. But if Freddy does return to theaters, we will hopefully hear about it soon.

What do you think about this movie take on Five Nights at Freddy's? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!