Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Gets Second Trailer

The Five Nights at Freddy's movie from Blumhouse Productions, Jason Blum, and Five Nights at Freddy's creator Scott Cawthon got its second trailer this week to show off more of Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie, Foxy, and Chica while sharing some more background on the story so far. In the trailer, new security guard Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson) is told by police officer Vanessa Monroe (Elizabeth Lail) of the history of Freddy Fazbear's Pizza and why it was shut down in the first place. The trailer closes with a reconfirmation of the October 27th release date when the movie will be in theaters and also available to stream.

The first trailer for the Five Nights at Freddy's movie was released in June following a leak that spoiled part of it, so this is the first time that we've seen much from the film in awhile aside from the occasional poster or other teases. The animatronic cast of the movie that the Five Nights at Freddy's series is based around made appearances in the first trailer, too, but they're much more prominent in the second trailer that's seen above.

Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Synopsis

Blumhouse's Five Nights at Freddy's movie largely follows the initial setup of the game where a security guard is besieged by malicious pizzeria animatronics come to life, but we need a bit more than that for a movie adaptation, so the story's naturally been built up around that premise. An official synopsis for the movie released previously shared more info on what roles people would be playing as well as why they're even in this undesirable situation in the first place.

"The film follows Mike (Josh Hutcherson; Ultraman, The Hunger Games franchise) a troubled young man caring for his 10-year-old sister Abby (Piper Rubio; Holly & Ivy, Unstable), and haunted by the unsolved disappearance of his younger brother more than a decade before," a preview of the film explained. "Recently fired and desperate for work so that he can keep custody of Abby, Mike agrees to take a position as a night security guard at an abandoned theme restaurant: Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria. But Mike soon discovers that nothing at Freddy's is what it seems. With the aid of Vanessa, a local police officer (Elizabeth Lail; You, Mack & Rita), Mike's nights at Freddy's will lead him into unexplainable encounters with the supernatural and drag him into the black heart of an unspeakable nightmare."

Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Release Date & How to Watch

The Five Nights at Freddy's movie will be out on October 27th which is exactly the kind of release date fans of the series are probably hoping for given that it's right around Halloween. It'll be in theaters as expected, but in an atypical release plan for a movie that's gotten as much attention as this one, it'll also launch right away on a streaming service at the same time as the theater release.\

It'll come to Peacock just as the Halloween Ends movie did when it was released, too. Details on which subscriptions will get access to the movie haven't been shared yet, but the Halloween movie was only available for Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus subscribers, so it seems likely that we'll see the same being true for the Five Nights at Freddy's movie.