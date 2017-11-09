Five Things We Can’t Wait To Do In Star Wars: Battlefront II

Ever since the official details were revealed last month at the Star Wars Celebration event, we've been nothing short of excited for Star Wars: Battlefront II. It sounds as if the game will be much bigger than better than the original, expanding upon its already impressive multiplayer while also introducing a single player campaign that will dig deeper into the lore of the Star Wars universe. The only question is, what the heck are we going to do first? Should we dig into the multiplayer and get properly leveled up? Or should we jump into single player and see how the story pans out? The truth is, there's a lot that we can't wait to do within the game, mainly because we're so thrilled to see how it all plays out. So we've come up with a dream list of activities that we'd like to partake in with Star Wars: Battlefront II, and while it may differ from yours, we still think these are going to be key moments when it comes to really getting some mileage out of the game. Plus, some of these things are just going to be fun as hell.

Discovering the Story Between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens There are some questions we've been dying to get answered with the Star Wars universe. What did prompt Han Solo and Princess Leia's kid to become a Jedi, and then turn to the Dark Side instead? What is it that Luke Skywalker did to make him turn so evil? Will Iden Versio manage to get revenge for what happened to the Emperor, and what role does she play when it comes to the building of the new Empire? We may not get entirely specific answers to that, but Battlefront II's single player campaign is promising quite a bit, and it's going to be great seeing where it goes.

Running Over Fools With a Tauntaun From the looks of the teaser trailer, you can see that one of the vehicles you'll be able to use in the game isn't a vehicle at all – it appears to be some kind of Tauntaun. And it could be a driving factor for certain multiplayer match-ups, as it looks like we'll be able to run over people and destroy droids with one. We're talking going on a rampage and doing a quick drive-by (Tauntaun-by?) on a Stormtrooper when he least expects it, or rampaging our way through an enemy ambush. It may not be as powerful as, say, an AT-ST, but we still want to give one a test drive.

Flying Through Space and Taking Down Star Destroyers As we've seen from previous fights in the Battlefront series, we have the power to take down quite a bit, whether it's destroying the Death Star in the add-on DLC, or simply cleaning house on everything from TIE Fighters to Boba Fett's Slave I. But it appears that Battlefront II will have even higher stakes, as you'll be able to take part in epic space battles. And it leaves us wondering – can we take down a Star Destroyer? It's not entirely shielded from our attacks, after all, and with a few passes, we may be able to bring one down – and luckily catch a few enemies in its wake to boot. Here's hoping EA and DICE give us the chance – it worked well for Lando and company in Return of the Jedi.

Lightsaber Duels, Anyone? Whereas the original Battlefront only had a small handful of Jedi and Sith characters, the sequel promises to have a much more expanded cast, featuring characters from the complete saga. The trailer already teased that we'll be able to mix things up with the likes of Darth Maul and Yoda (now that's going to be a hell of a fight), but that could just be the tip of the iceberg. Darth Vader and General Grievous? Luke Skywalker and Qui-Gon Jinn? Yoda and Kylo Ren? The possibilities could be endless – even though the fights won't necessarily be.

Taking Part In The Force Awakens Firefight Another tease from the reveal trailer for Star Wars: Battlefront II looks to include the epic base battle that takes place in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with what appears to be an endless supply of TIE Fighters taking on the Rebels. Reliving this fight in video game form would be a hell of a lot of fun, and, for good measure, EA should include the opportunity to bring down the Starkiller Base with a quick run down the trenches, where we can blast the base apart. That may be wishful thinking for now, but based on DICE's ambitions, it can certainly make it happen.

BONUS: Can We Please Kill Jar Jar Binks? Fans have been talking about it for years, and with Star Wars: Battlefront II, we finally need to have it – the opportunity to kill Jar Jar Binks. He's easily one of the most annoying characters in the saga (and, yes, that's including a whiny young Anakin Skywalker), and we're pretty sure the Gungans will show up at one point or another in the game, but we just want the chance to track him down and finish him off. Sorry, Jar Jar, we know you don't mean to be such a nuisance…but you've got to go. Star Wars: Battlefront II arrives on November 17th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin PC.