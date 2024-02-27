Foamstars Season 2: Groovy Disco Release Date Announced

After showing up in several trailers last year, Foamstars was finally released on PlayStation platforms earlier this month. The PlayStation exclusive dropped onto PlayStation Plus on February 6, meaning anyone subscribed to the service can pick it up at no extra charge. Because the barrier to entry is so low, the publishers at Square Enix will likely support Foamstars with several seasons of content even though the game was met with mediocre reviews and tepid user scores. In fact, the team announced Season 2 earlier today, revealing that the Groovy Disco is coming to Foamstars next month.

Foamstars Season 2: Groovy Disco Launches in March

GROOVY DISCO will begin on March 8 from 5 PM PST, so get ready for more foam-flinging action in new limited-time events and our new FOAMSTAR, Coiff Guy! 🕺#FOAMSTARS pic.twitter.com/LeGRSb5QkJ — FOAMSTARS (@foamstarsgame) February 26, 2024

Foamstars Season 2: Groovy Disco is coming on March 8th. That means players only have a little over a week to wrap up Season 1 before everything transitions over. The new season will bring a brand-new character to the game. Coiff Guy is seemingly a professional wrestler turned Foamstar who sports a massive afro and a thick beard. He should fit right in with all of the other colorful characters in Foamstars.

Season 2 will also add two new Extreme Party modes. The first is called "The Grooviest of Battles." It forces every player to fight as Coiff Guy, making for truly chaotic matches. The other limited-time mode is "Super Duel Party," which is a new one-on-one mode that will let players test their mettle in single combat.

Of course, there is also a host of new of skins for players to collect. One of these looks like a play on the vampire Dracula, so it's clear that Foamstars is comfortable getting weird with its skins. Finally, Square Enix is also introduced a new mission called "Dark Ramzey Appears." We don't know exactly what this will include, but it should be a fun new task for players to take on during the season.

Fortunately, fans won't have to wait much longer to see everything that's making its way into Foamstars Season 2: Groovy Disco. Square Enix will likely tease out a few details in the coming days before dropping the full patch notes ahead of the March 8th launch.

Foamstars is avaialble now on PlayStation platforms. Remember, if you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can pick the game up for no extra charge. You only have a few days to claim Foamstars with your subscription, so make sure to add it to your account before the deal expires at the end of the month.