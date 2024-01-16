The free PlayStation Plus games for each month typically get revealed towards the end of the month whenever they're close to releasing, but for February, PlayStation has gone ahead and confirmed one of the games that'll be free in the next couple of weeks. That game also just so happens to be a brand new release which isn't quite as common for PlayStation Plus as it is for the competing Xbox Game Pass which routinely adds day-one releases. February's PlayStation Plus headliner in question is Foamstars, and if you're subscribed to the service, you'll be able to play it for free starting on February 6th.

Foamstars is a game that was revealed in May 2023, but if you missed that reveal back then, all you have to think of to know what it's like is the Nintendo Switch game Splatoon and its follow-ups. Developed by Toylogic, published by Square Enix, and releasing exclusively for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Foamstars immediately drew comparisons to the Splatoon games when it was unveiled. New details on the game were shared this week alongside the PS Plus announcement to indicate just how similar it might be to Splatoon after all.

Foamstars Free via PlayStation Plus

The Foamstars announcement for PlayStation Plus was shared by PlayStation and Square Enix on Tuesday. The Splatoon comparisons come from the fact that players have to cover a map in colored foam in order to gain an edge in their matches similar to how Splatoon players have to do pretty much the same thing but using ink instead.

It's a 4v4 game by design, and it's got three different modes at launch: Smash The Star, Happy Bath Survival, and Rubber Duck Party with the last of those being a newly revealed mode. Those account for the PvP modes, but the game also has missions that can be played either by yourself or with others.

"Get ready for a foam party like no other! Teams must race to the center of the stage and fight for possession of the rubber duck, as climbing aboard will advance it into the opposition's goal. Dancing on the duck's head will make it sprint towards the finish line to win the match," PlayStation said about this new game mode. "Players will need to utilize teamwork to foam the battlefield allowing for quicker traversal of the large map and to defend the rubber duck from the opposition's control. With no respawn limit in this game mode, players can focus on the objective to make big plays."

While the game will of course be free for PlayStation Plus users to download on February 6th, it'll come with a season pass option as well. Included in that season pass are rewards like cosmetics, but Square Enix also confirmed that characters themselves will at times be locked behind the season pass. Purchasers of the premium version of the season pass get the new characters right away.

Two more PlayStation Plus games remain to be revealed for February unless Foamstars is to be considered a bonus game, so expect to hear more on them towards the end of the month before they all drop on February 6th.