Free PlayStation Plus Games for February 2024 Revealed

February's free PlayStation Plus games for those on the PS4 and PS5 consoles were revealed this week ahead of PlayStation's new State of Play event. Like past months of free PlayStation Plus games, February 2024 will consist of three different PlayStation games spread out throughout those two consoles, though we already knew of one of those already. The new Splatoon lookalike, Foamstars, was previously confirmed to be a game that'd come straight to PlayStation Plus on day one with it also already being a PlayStation exclusive, and we now know of the other two games that'll join it.

Foamstars, Rollerdrome, and Steelrising are the three free PlayStation games in question that you'll be able to download for free in February if you've got an active PlayStation Plus subscription. Foamstars, again, is totally new, and it's coming to both PS4 and PS5, so there's no reason not to try the game when it's added unless you're just totally disinterested. Rollerdrome, on the other hand, is a game that some PS Plus subscribers may have already tried before. The game was previously added to the PS Plus Premium Game Trials collection which meant that you could test it out for free, so you can try it there if you have that version of PS Plus before committing to the full game. Finally, Steelrising is only available on the PS5, so PS4 owners won't be able to claim that freebie.

All of these games will be available starting on February 6th, and you can find out more on them below alongside trailers that show off more of each PlayStation game. For those who want even more PlayStation news for the day, be sure to tune into the first State of Play of the year later on Wednesday to see more of what PlayStation has planned for future PS4 and PS5 games.

Free PlayStation Plus Games for February

Foamstars

"Introducing Foamstars, the new 4v4 online party shooter for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Use foam to build terrain, creating slippery surfaces to surf around the arena at high speed, help defend from enemy attacks, or create vantage points to take out opponents. And most importantly, to foam up the opposition!"

Rollerdrome

"Rollerdrome is a singleplayer third person action shooter that seamlessly blends high-octane combat with fluid motion to create an action experience like no other. Dominate with style in cinematic, visceral combat where kills net you health and pulling off tricks and grinds provide you ammunition, in this adrenaline-pumping action shooter."

Steelrising

"As Paris burns and bleeds during the Revolution, you are Aegis, an automaton masterpiece made by Vaucanson, an engineer in the service of the Clockwork King. Make the most of your mechanical prowess to adapt Aegis to your style of play and become a fearsome warrior, a deadly dancer or a virtuoso of elemental arts."