Try For Honor’s Marching Fire Content Early With an Open Test

For Honor’s Marching Fire expansion that adds new heroes and game modes to Ubisoft’s game is releasing in October, but PC players can experience the content early with an open test scheduled for September.

The free update that was announced during E3 in June adds a totally new faction to the game, the first post-launch faction to ever be added. Four Wu Lin fighters join For Honor’s roster of heroes on October 16 when Marching Fire releases for all players, but those on the PC platform can test them and rest of the Marching Fire content from September 6-10. For those who don’t yet have For Honor and are considering purchasing it after hearing about the new expansion, you don’t even have to own For Honor right now to try it.

“PC players are about to get their hands on some of the content coming to For Honor Marching Fire when the PC Open Test takes place from September 6-10,” Ubisoft’s open test announcement said. “Entry is free, and you don’t need to own For Honor to participate in the PC Open Test, which will grant players access to all 22 heroes, including the four new Wu Lin fighters.”

These new Heroes can either be played in one-on-one duels to get the best feel for them without interruptions from anyone else and can also be played in the new Breach four-on-four Breach mode, a game mode teased at E3 that’s releasing with the Marching Fire update.

“Breach mode pits two teams of four against each other – one side as attackers, the other as defenders –in a full-blown castle siege. The attacking team’s goal is to use their battering ram to breach the defending team’s fortress before killing the commander and securing victory. The defending team must stop the attackers at all costs, whether by destroying the battering ram or killing their opponents a certain number of times.”

Players who emerge victorious in this game mode will also see For Honor’s new victory celebration sequence that greets players at the end of a match. It’ll only feature a limited number of poses during the test, but additional ones will be added whenever Marching Fire fully launches.

Other content not included in this open test is also planned for Marching Fire in October. An Arcade Mode was also recently previewed in the gameplay video above that featured two of the four new heroes in action.

For Honor’s open test for the Marching Fire content begins for PC players on September 6.