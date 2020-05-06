Fortnite Sets Another Huge Player Record

Rumors of Fortnite's impending death seem greatly exaggerated. The free-to-play battle royale from Epic Games has crossed a major milestone, with more than 350 million registered players worldwide. That number spans all version of the title, of which there are quite a few. While that figure alone would be impressive enough, Epic has also announced that players spent a staggering 3.2 billion hours playing the game in the month of April. Of course, in-game events like the Travis Scott concert likely contributed to that in a big way, but it just goes to show how much there is for players to do, at the moment.

In true Fortnite fashion, Epic Games is celebrating the milestone with a massive, in-game party event. The "Party Royale" will kick-off on May 8th, and will feature in-game performances by Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki, and deadmau5. Players that "attend" will receive reactive Neon Wings back bling. The party begins at 9 p.m. ET, and players can claim their free back bling starting at 6 p.m. ET. The giveaway will last until May 11th at 10 a.m. ET. Those that miss the party royale can tune in for a replay on May 9th at 2 p.m. ET.

Of course, it's not unsurprising to see Epic celebrate the occasion. 350 million registered players is an incredible figure, and one that no other online game can even come close to boasting. While players have gotten frustrated with the game at times (particularly after the delay of Chapter 2 Season 3), it's clear that Fortnite continues to be a massive draw for gamers.

Fortnite now has over 350 million registered players! In April, players spent over 3.2 billion hours in game. 🙌🥳 Let’s keep the party going with our Party Royale Premiere LIVE on May 8 at 9PM ET featuring @DillonFrancis @steveaoki @deadmau5: https://t.co/H18c3UgBL1 pic.twitter.com/Cgt3r7LXQO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 6, 2020

It's impossible to say just how long the game will remain on top. After all, nothing stays that popular forever. However, with major tie-ins with brands like Marvel, Star Wars, and John Wick, it feels like the game's popularity will only continue to grow in the future.

